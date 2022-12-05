ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Two 15-year-olds injured in central Toledo shootings

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367fxp_0jXv1xo500

Two 15-year-old boys were injured in central Toledo shootings over the weekend.

Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, police were already at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for an unrelated reason when a 15-year-old gunshot victim arrived, a report said. The wound was not life-threatening.

Authorities said the shooting was related to a prior ShotSpotter call police received on the 1400 block of Potomac Drive.

Police responded to another residence on Potomac at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, a report said. They found a vehicle in the middle of the street, still running, that appeared to have struck several cars on Potomac, and several of the parked cars also appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

Nearby, police said they found a rifle sitting between two houses on Potomac. And as police investigated further a call of a person shot came from a street over, on the 1500 block of Parkside Boulevard.

Crews found the 15-year-old victim on the front porch with a gunshot wound in his elbow, the report said. He was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

The Potomac incidents were just two of several Toledo shootings that involved cars and homes over the weekend, police reports show. On Friday evening, a shooting at Ketcham Avenue and Enright Street hit a car waiting at the intersection and a nearby home but no one was injured.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to 3400 block of Mulberry Street and found a house had been hit four times. Two people inside were uninjured.

And after 7 p.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of Franklin Avenue, a home was hit twice and more shell casings were found nearby. Three adults and four children inside were uninjured, police said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries, Toledo police said. It happened at 11 p.m. Friday on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Toledo man was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Drive-by shooting leaves 2 men injured on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured. The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Beaconsfield and Morang Ave. Police say two men were walking when the occupants of an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired shots. They suffered non-fatal injuries.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital

One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

55-year-old man found dead in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a homicide after a 55-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and Hawthorne Street about 7:45 a.m. The victim, Phonesavanh Viengmany, was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief

Bowling Green Police arrested a man for criminal trespass and criminal mischief on Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. Police received a report of a male punching vehicles, pounding on the front door and kicking over a lamp on the front porch of a home in the 200 block of Georgia Avenue. The resident of the home did not know the man.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
PERRYSBURG, OH
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Jail escapee in Detroit apprehended after manhunt

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Sheriff deputies have arrested an escaped inmate from Division 1 Wayne County Jail Wednesday night. The manhunt ended with the arrest of 26-year-old Tavon Wisdom sometime after 9:30 p.m. He had escaped around 7:11 p.m. according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Wisdom was being processed...
DETROIT, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy