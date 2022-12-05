Two 15-year-olds injured in central Toledo shootings

Two 15-year-old boys were injured in central Toledo shootings over the weekend.

Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, police were already at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for an unrelated reason when a 15-year-old gunshot victim arrived, a report said. The wound was not life-threatening.

Authorities said the shooting was related to a prior ShotSpotter call police received on the 1400 block of Potomac Drive.

Police responded to another residence on Potomac at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, a report said. They found a vehicle in the middle of the street, still running, that appeared to have struck several cars on Potomac, and several of the parked cars also appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

Nearby, police said they found a rifle sitting between two houses on Potomac. And as police investigated further a call of a person shot came from a street over, on the 1500 block of Parkside Boulevard.

Crews found the 15-year-old victim on the front porch with a gunshot wound in his elbow, the report said. He was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

The Potomac incidents were just two of several Toledo shootings that involved cars and homes over the weekend, police reports show. On Friday evening, a shooting at Ketcham Avenue and Enright Street hit a car waiting at the intersection and a nearby home but no one was injured.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to 3400 block of Mulberry Street and found a house had been hit four times. Two people inside were uninjured.

And after 7 p.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of Franklin Avenue, a home was hit twice and more shell casings were found nearby. Three adults and four children inside were uninjured, police said.