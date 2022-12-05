Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Haley Lu Richardson talks ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 finale: ‘It’s maniacal’
At the beginning of the first episode of "The White Lotus" Season Two, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovers a body (or, bodies) in the water at a Sicilian beach, and runs out screaming. So prompts the question propelling this season, and last season, of the HBO Max show: Who dies in...
TODAY.com
Watch Steve Martin and Martin Short brutally roast an unsuspecting Jimmy Fallon
Steve Martin and Martin Short are on a roll. For their Thursday, Dec. 8, appearance on "The Tonight Show," the duo roasted host Jimmy Fallon and each other for almost nine minutes straight. The jokes started flying after Short told Fallon that out of all the late-night shows, "this is...
TODAY.com
Mick Jagger’s 6-year-old son is spitting image of his dad in new birthday pics
Mick Jagger’s youngest child, Deveraux, bore a striking resemblance to his dad in Instagram photos celebrating his 6th birthday. "Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi," the boy's mom, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, 35, wrote in the caption. "Love you so much !!!!!" Hamrick shared adorable pictures of her...
TODAY.com
Gabriel Iglesias spent $100k to throw his dog a lavish quinceañera, complete with outfit changes
When Gabriel Iglesias saw a video of a guy throwing his dog a quinceañera, his first thought was, “No way he loves his dog more than I love my dog. Challenge accepted.”. And that’s when he decided to throw a lavish and over-the-top party for his 4-pound pup, Risa. The comedian recently shared video of the Nov. 12 celebration he threw for his “princess” on his social media — and it truly was a sight to see.
TODAY.com
Maren Morris calls out ‘unfathomable’ hate toward Meghan Markle amid docuseries release
Maren Morris is coming to the defense of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex following the release of the Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”. Morris, who has not yet watched the series that drew criticism even before its Dec. 8 release, shared a two-minute long video on TikTok, addressing the “profound hatred and annoyance” toward the former Meghan Markle, which she noted appeared to come mostly from other women.
TODAY.com
Tia Mowry reveals how she and ex Cory Hardrict will co-parent this Christmas
Tia Mowry has opened up about how she and her kids will be spending Christmas this year. Mowry, who announced her split from husband Cory Hardrict earlier this year, told E! News on December 8 the family will reunite this season. "I’m happy to say I’m going to be spending...
Fans Are Eating Up "Bones And All" In Their Initial Reactions To The Film
Fans are eating it up; well, most of them...
TODAY.com
Watch Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters do the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams has started a dance craze that’s fun for the whole family. Lisa Rinna has posted a pair of videos on TikTok, showcasing herself and her family doing the "Wednesday" dance made famous on the Netflix show by star Jenna Ortega. In one video posted Dec. 8, Rinna...
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay writes sweet farewell note to 'SVU' co-star Kelli Giddish, who left the show afer 12 years
*Warning. This story contains spoilers from the Dec. 8 episode of "Law & Order: SVU." Captain Benson is sending an emotional goodbye to Detective Rollins. "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to castmate Kelli Giddish, whose final episode after 12 years on the show aired on Dec. 8.
TODAY.com
Tina Turner mourns death of her son Ronnie
Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son Ronnie, who died on Dec. 8. In an Instagram post shared Dec. 9, Tina Turner wrote that Ronnie Turner had "left the world far too early." "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," she wrote.
TODAY.com
Lady Gaga just re-created the Wednesday Addams dance and it's chillingly good
Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday." While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the...
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle’s mom regrets not having a ‘real conversation’ about race with her sooner
Doria Ragland knew what her daughter, the former Meghan Markle, would face when it came to racism in the pages of British tabloids long before the now-duchess had any idea. In the second episode of Netflix’s new docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the 66-year-old reflected on the moment she tried to prepare Meghan for what she believed was already happening once the couple’s royal romance became public knowledge.
TODAY.com
Cher's mother Georgia Holt dies at 96
Cher announced that her mother, the singer Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The 76-year-old broke the news on Twitter, sharing a short tweet early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Mom is gone,” Cher wrote. The cause of death is not known at this time, nor...
TODAY.com
British papers slam Harry & Meghan docuseries following premiere
While no bombshells have been revealed yet in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, the pair share intimate details and never-before-seen photos and videos of their family away from the spotlight. The couple also lightly suggest at a frostiness in their relationship with William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
Brooke Shields says her kids' boyfriends will help with a sweet Christmas tradition
Brooke Shields has her holidays all planned out. While speaking with TODAY.com at Z100’s iHeartRadio "Jingle Ball" 2022 on Dec. 9, she said she's looking forward to having her 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, home for Christmas. "I love every minute of it. Even if she doesn’t spend any time with...
TODAY.com
This mom had 9 kids by age 28. She shares the ‘mad dash’ of every day
Kora Duke, 39, didn't plan on having nine children by the time she was 28. "It really was just the way it happened," the Nevada mom tells TODAY.com. "The majority (of my pregnancies) were not intentional at all. Traditional birth control methods didn't work." Duke met her husband, Andre, when...
TODAY.com
‘Say Yes to the Dress’ star Randy Fenoli engaged to boyfriend Mete Kobal
“Say Yes to the Dress” host Randy Fenoli is officially engaged!. Fenoli shared news of his engagement on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 11, posting a photo alongside his fiancé, Mete Kobal. In the snap, the duo wore matching blue velvet suit jackets as they posed side by side to show off their rings to the camera.
TODAY.com
Octavia Spencer gets emotional recalling her journey as she receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
It was a day that Octavia Spencer will never forget. On Dec. 8, the Oscar-winning actor received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Spencer, 52, was overcome with emotion as the honor was bestowed. “To be forever cemented in the mythology of this city and the film industry...
TODAY.com
Mariah Carey sings Christmas duet with daughter Monroe at Toronto concert
Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe, looks to be taking notes from the pop icon. At the 52-year-old's concert in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 9, Carey invited Monroe, 11, onstage to sing a duet of the Christmas classic "Away in a Manger." The audience erupted the moment Monroe began singing to reveal...
TODAY.com
Olivia Benson finally reveals her feelings about Elliot Stabler on 'SVU'
Among everything that went on during Thursday night's "Law & Order: SVU" mid-season finale — which largely focused on the exit of Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), who wed ADA Sonny Carisi and took a job teaching at Fordham University — came a nugget of extreme interest for longtime fans of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Comments / 0