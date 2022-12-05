ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

The singer-songwriter will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her...
Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting "The Daily Show" after 7 years behind the desk

Trevor Noah's final night as host of Comedy Central's satirical news report "The Daily Show" celebrated his 7-year anchoring tenure and featured a packed audience, full cast of correspondents and star-studded farewell messages. "Don't be sad," Noah said in his closing monologue, adding, "It doesn't feel like seven years. Well,...
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, dies at 84

Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the co-founder of one of the most prominent feminist magazines, has died, according to a funeral home in Georgia and her longtime colleague and friend Gloria Steinem. Hughes, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, died at the age of 84 on December 1 in Tampa, Florida, according to Sconiers...
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' is beautiful but comes with too many strings attached

The mere title "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" announces that this stop-motion animated movie reflects the keen eye and visual style of the directing auteur, with a healthy dose of revisionism and reimagining baked into that. Yet despite its beauty, several of those narrative touches don't fully work, leaving behind a movie that's aesthetically lovely but narratively uneven.

