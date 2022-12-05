Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut
The singer-songwriter will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her...
Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting "The Daily Show" after 7 years behind the desk
Trevor Noah's final night as host of Comedy Central's satirical news report "The Daily Show" celebrated his 7-year anchoring tenure and featured a packed audience, full cast of correspondents and star-studded farewell messages. "Don't be sad," Noah said in his closing monologue, adding, "It doesn't feel like seven years. Well,...
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, dies at 84
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the co-founder of one of the most prominent feminist magazines, has died, according to a funeral home in Georgia and her longtime colleague and friend Gloria Steinem. Hughes, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, died at the age of 84 on December 1 in Tampa, Florida, according to Sconiers...
'It's a Wonderful Life' still draws fans to movie theaters -- decades after its release
The one-time lost Christmas classic "It's A Wonderful Life" staged an unlikely comeback in the 1970s and 1980s by becoming a December TV staple, after underperforming at the box office and failing to win big at the Oscars when it debuted in the '40s. Ubiquitous every December on the small...
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
The Ultimate List of Playlist Curators and Music Promotion sites
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' is beautiful but comes with too many strings attached
The mere title "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" announces that this stop-motion animated movie reflects the keen eye and visual style of the directing auteur, with a healthy dose of revisionism and reimagining baked into that. Yet despite its beauty, several of those narrative touches don't fully work, leaving behind a movie that's aesthetically lovely but narratively uneven.
'Sort Of' is about a nonbinary millennial figuring life out. Its star hopes to change how we see each other
In the new season of the CBC and HBO Max sitcom "Sort Of," protagonist Sabi Mehboob expresses a desire that's at once simple and incredibly elusive. "All I want is someone who gets me," they tell their friend and employer Bessy. "Just, like, someone who gets me the way I wanna be got."
