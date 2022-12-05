The Lake County Commission has approved a resolution supporting the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. Representatives from the Vermillion Basin and East Dakota Water Development Districts met with Lake County Commissioners last month to determine if they were still interested in having portions of the county change districts. Four years ago, the commission approved a resolution supporting five townships in the western part of the county joining the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. The resolution approved this week by commissioners re-affirms that support.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO