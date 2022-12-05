ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

One dead after house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home. Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Fire death under investigation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

SUV catches fire on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One dead after shooting

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -One person has died after a shooting. Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting just before 3 o’clock on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened along State Route 7 South in Clay Township. The male victim died at a nearby hospital. “Investigative staff from...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Lockdown at Meadows Elementary lifted after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police chase that ended Friday afternoon on a dead end road caused a lockdown at Meadow Elementary School in Huntington. A homeowner who lives on the road where the chase ended sent us video. It shows a white car overturned after going over a ravine,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Ashley Elkins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Self-defense classes for women are more than just lessons on punching and kicking. Ashley Elkins, our latest Hometown Hero, is teaching young women to develop strong bodies and minds. She said personal experience -- especially something dramatic, even in a negative way -- can have a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Claus for the Cause with CAMC

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The CAMC Foundation’s annual end of the year fundraiser for their cancer center is back. Bryan Cummings and Robby Queen stopped by Studio 3 to talk about Claus for the Cause.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Missing man’s body found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE: (5:30 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Officials in Huntington have ruled that a fire that broke out at a home this morning was accidental. According to first responders, no residents or fire department personnel were injured in the fire. A family of five was displaced due to the fire, according to fire crews. Officials […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
GRAYSON, KY

