WSAZ
One dead after house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home. Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them...
Metro News
Fire death under investigation in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
10 emergency crews respond to two-story building fire in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) responded to a working trailer fire that extended to a building around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters say it happened on the corner of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport Village, Ohio. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the roof of a two-story brick […]
WSAZ
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations. The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a […]
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
WSAZ
One dead after shooting
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -One person has died after a shooting. Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting just before 3 o’clock on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened along State Route 7 South in Clay Township. The male victim died at a nearby hospital. “Investigative staff from...
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
WSAZ
Lockdown at Meadows Elementary lifted after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police chase that ended Friday afternoon on a dead end road caused a lockdown at Meadow Elementary School in Huntington. A homeowner who lives on the road where the chase ended sent us video. It shows a white car overturned after going over a ravine,...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Ashley Elkins
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Self-defense classes for women are more than just lessons on punching and kicking. Ashley Elkins, our latest Hometown Hero, is teaching young women to develop strong bodies and minds. She said personal experience -- especially something dramatic, even in a negative way -- can have a...
WSAZ
Claus for the Cause with CAMC
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The CAMC Foundation’s annual end of the year fundraiser for their cancer center is back. Bryan Cummings and Robby Queen stopped by Studio 3 to talk about Claus for the Cause.
Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says he is looking into an alleged pursuit in the Enslow Park area related to the lockdown at Meadows Elementary School. At this time, Huntington Police Department (HPD) does not have further details on the pursuit. 13 News also reached out to Cabell […]
WSAZ
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
WSAZ
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area. Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene. Three...
Crews battle fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (5:30 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Officials in Huntington have ruled that a fire that broke out at a home this morning was accidental. According to first responders, no residents or fire department personnel were injured in the fire. A family of five was displaced due to the fire, according to fire crews. Officials […]
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on. The checkpoint […]
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
