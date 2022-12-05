ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Woman missing after shark attack in Maui

The search continues for a woman who was allegedly attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Maui. The woman’s husband told authorities they were initially able to fight off the shark, but his wife did not make it back to shore.Dec. 9, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy