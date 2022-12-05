ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 34

Siena Poll: New Yorkers’ holiday spending plans

By Sara Rizzo
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTWKF_0jXv09A900

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Siena College Research Institute has released its annual poll on New Yorkers’ holiday spending plans. According to the poll, 22% plan to spend more on gifts this holiday season.

This number is up from 17% in 2021, according to the poll. About 73% are either very or somewhat excited about the holiday season, which is up from 65% a year ago and is the highest Siena has polled in the past 15 years.

According to the poll, 39% believe in Santa Claus, which is the highest percentage since 2010. About 78% will be putting up a Christmas Tree, with 64% decorating an artificial tree and 34% a real tree.

Capital Region gas price update, December 5

Asked to name their preferred holiday greeting, 52% say “Merry Christmas” while 34% say “Happy Holidays.” The poll said 78% of New Yorkers feel very or somewhat hopeful that 2023 will be a better year than 2022.

When asked about holiday shopping, about a fourth of New Yorkers plan on spending no more
than $300 on gifts, while 19% plan on spending $1,000 or more. About 66% plan to shop in-person at small businesses this year, 65% plan to shop at small to medium-sized chain stores, and 56% plan to shop at big-box retailers. About half of New Yorkers said they will do at least half of their shopping online.

Senior volunteer crochets blankets for hospice patients

“With nearly half of all New Yorkers and over 70% of those earning $100k or more planning to spend more than $500 on gifts, it looks like stockings will be full this year,” said Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said. “Some are spending more because of how excited they are and how hopeful they are for a better year ahead, but some may simply recognize that
inflation has hit Santa along with all New Yorkers. Over half of residents with incomes under $50k plan to spend no more than $400 this holiday season.”

Holiday traditions

Looking forward to Dreading Both looking forward to and dreading
Spending time with family 73% 7% 10%
Decorating the house 57% 18% 9%
Cooking for the holidays 60% 14% 10%
Eating 63% 13% 10%
Going to holiday parties 51% 18% 8%
Spending money on holiday gifts 38% 33% 13%
Going to concerts, pageants, ceremonies 30% 24% 7%
Eating fruitcake 25% 32% 5%
Wrapping gifts 46% 29% 10%
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

New York cracking down on unwanted telemarketing calls

NEW YORK (WWTI) – A new law aims to make it easier for New Yorkers to put unwanted telemarketing calls on silent. Governor Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday requiring telemarketers to give customers the option to be added tot he company’s do-not-call list at the beginning of certain calls. “We are dialing up our […]
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

Report: New Yorkers rank low overall for ‘holiday cheer’

NEW YORK (WWTI) – For the fifth year in a row Century Link has uncovered which states have the most Christmas spirit. In the Century Link report, Christmas spirit was measured with custom-weighted percentages. The report also used Pollfish to survey 1,000 Americans on attitudes and habits around celebrating Christmas, with data gathered in September […]
IOWA STATE
News Channel 34

New SUNY chancellor shares his goals for the coming year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York’s new SUNY chancellor will be taking over in the new year. One area John King said he’s focused on, is the role SUNY can play in economic development throughout the state. “You think about Nanotech in the Albany region in about Micron coming to the Syracuse region. You think about […]
NEW YORK STATE
News Channel 34

NY hospitals seeing staffing shortages

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Lawmakers and health care leaders gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday, saying that a shortage of nursing home staff is negatively impacting hospitals that are short staffed themselves. Dr. Dennis McKenna, President of Albany Medical Center, said this is effecting his hospital. “At Albany Medical Center hospital today there’s between 50 and 75 […]
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy