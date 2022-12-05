Read full article on original website
Metro investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit a raised median, was ejected and then struck by an oncoming vehicle at a southwest Las Vegas valley intersection, Metro police said.
8newsnow.com
Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
A local family is grieving after 30-year-old Marcos Anthony Rocha was stabbed and killed in an alley in the central valley last week. Only on 8: Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed …. A local family is grieving after 30-year-old Marcos Anthony Rocha was stabbed and killed in an...
Police: Two killed during attempted firearm theft in northeast Las Vegas valley
Two people are dead after a shooting early Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Woman shot during robbery in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say
A woman was shot during a robbery in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.
2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus crash near 215, Windmill
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two children were hospitalized with minor injuries Friday morning after a car crashed into a Clark County School bus on I-215 near Windmill Lane, according to Nevada State Police. Police responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. after the driver of an Acura SUV failed to slow down, swerved, and slammed […]
‘It’s either us or them:’ Road rage led to confrontation that left driver dead in east Las Vegas shooting
A confrontation on the streets of east Las Vegas led to a shooting that left a driver dead, according to a Metro police arrest report.
Energy department official caught on camera stealing luggage at Las Vegas airport, police say
An energy department official was caught on camera stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas this summer, according to an arrest warrant the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
Suspected DUI driver speeding on Las Vegas Strip tells police she needed to use bathroom
A suspected impaired driver, accused of going double the speed limit on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly told an officer she needed to use the bathroom, an arrest report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead in the east Las Vegas Valley, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Tuesday. Usbaldo Zarate was identified by police as a suspect in the shooting that took place on Nov. 26, in the 4800 block […]
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
‘I’ll blow this place up,’ Las Vegas man, 70, accused of robbing bank attempts to rob another days later
Police arrested a 70-year-old Las Vegas man after he allegedly robbed a bank and then attempted to rob another just two days later, an arrest report said.
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to shooting in east valley
Usbaldo Zarate was detained by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives in connection to a shooting that occurred Nov. 26.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self defense, North Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a November carjacking in which the victim shot and killed one of the suspects. On November 19th, a woman told detectives she went to pick up her friend on their way to a Friendsgiving. The woman said the pair was too early to the party, so they decided to park near the house on San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street to wait. Arrest report documents note she said she noticed a vehicle approach them fast. She said the suspects parked directly in front of her car blocking it. She told detectives two black males got out of the vehicle with guns pointed at the women. The men yelled at the women to get out of the car. Before she could process what was going on, one of the males opened the driver’s side door and grabbed her by the shirt, yanking her out of the car. One of the men got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away but was not able to get the vehicle into drive. The woman said the car requires a button to be pressed to drive the car. The man had trouble doing so and placed his gun in his lap while he attempted to steal the car. The woman told her friend to run.
Nevada State Police looking for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run crash
Police said a semi-truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist Monday near Boulder City.
KTNV
LAS airport reporting nearly 2 hour delays due to weather
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is reporting delays of flights Sunday afternoon. Officials say delays could be up to an hour and 30 minutes. "Passengers have to check with their airlines respectively," airport officials said.
18-year-old facing charges in attempted robbery, carjacking in North Las Vegas
An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping with a deadly weapon, for his involvement in an attempted carjacking in North Las Vegas, police said
8newsnow.com
18-year-old arrested following argument that left 1 dead in Las Vegas parking lot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight between two men in an east valley parking lot ended in gunfire, leaving one man dead. Las Vegas Metro police arrested Joshua Steffen, 18, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and police announced the arrest Monday. According to police, Steffen and another man were involved in...
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly killing ‘acquaintance’ in Arizona
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a Las Vegas man Monday in connection with the death of an Arizona man he knew, according to officials. Felipe Santaolalla, 46, was identified as the suspect by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Dec. 2 and found by Metro police days later. The victim, […]
Woman arrested for open murder is second suspect in death of man found in barrel
Angelica Hudson, 30, is the second suspect arrested in connection with the death of Rene Enriquez Jr.
