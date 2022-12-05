LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a November carjacking in which the victim shot and killed one of the suspects. On November 19th, a woman told detectives she went to pick up her friend on their way to a Friendsgiving. The woman said the pair was too early to the party, so they decided to park near the house on San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street to wait. Arrest report documents note she said she noticed a vehicle approach them fast. She said the suspects parked directly in front of her car blocking it. She told detectives two black males got out of the vehicle with guns pointed at the women. The men yelled at the women to get out of the car. Before she could process what was going on, one of the males opened the driver’s side door and grabbed her by the shirt, yanking her out of the car. One of the men got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away but was not able to get the vehicle into drive. The woman said the car requires a button to be pressed to drive the car. The man had trouble doing so and placed his gun in his lap while he attempted to steal the car. The woman told her friend to run.

