Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self defense, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a November carjacking in which the victim shot and killed one of the suspects. On November 19th, a woman told detectives she went to pick up her friend on their way to a Friendsgiving. The woman said the pair was too early to the party, so they decided to park near the house on San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street to wait. Arrest report documents note she said she noticed a vehicle approach them fast. She said the suspects parked directly in front of her car blocking it. She told detectives two black males got out of the vehicle with guns pointed at the women. The men yelled at the women to get out of the car. Before she could process what was going on, one of the males opened the driver’s side door and grabbed her by the shirt, yanking her out of the car. One of the men got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away but was not able to get the vehicle into drive. The woman said the car requires a button to be pressed to drive the car. The man had trouble doing so and placed his gun in his lap while he attempted to steal the car. The woman told her friend to run.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LAS airport reporting nearly 2 hour delays due to weather

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is reporting delays of flights Sunday afternoon. Officials say delays could be up to an hour and 30 minutes. "Passengers have to check with their airlines respectively," airport officials said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

