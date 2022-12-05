Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Issaquah Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyIssaquah, WA
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Huskies Offer Mississippi State RB Who Had Parting Dig for Leach
Dillon Johnson, a Mississippi State running back who memorably took a parting shot this week at coach Mike Leach while entering the transfer portal, on Friday received offers from a handful of schools including the University of Washington. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior tailback apparently heard a recording leaked publicly of...
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Seahawks
Our staff picks who will win Sunday's game between Carolina and Seattle.
Jerry Rice blasts Kyle Shanahan after Deebo Samuel injury
The San Francisco 49ers were taking it to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, leading 21-0 late
49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off in first half vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a left knee injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith on the mend after battling illness
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury but still made his weekly appearance at the podium to speak to the media. Smith discussed his status last from Sunday when he faced off against the Rams while battling...
Travis Homer, the only injured Seahawks rusher who’s returned to practice. What’s next?
The wisest, safest move may be to rest rookie starter Kenneth Walker for the 49ers game in Seattle four days after Carolina.
SB Nation
Would the Broncos seriously consider moving out of Denver?
Taxpayer funding for stadiums is a scam. This isn’t a new revelation, and it’s something we’ve talked about extensively in the past. Owning a sports team is an incredible racket that allows for billionaires to buy extremely profitable businesses, regardless of in-game success, then use threats of relocation to reduce their facility overheard to almost nothing — acquiring the stadium outright in the process.
Russell Wilson Drops Tone-Deaf Remark on Chiefs' 13-Game Win Streak
Do Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett sound fired up to vanquish the Kansas City Chiefs?
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the most harsh in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
MLive.com
Lions release standing-room tickets as attendance soars 21.5% at Ford Field
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a showdown of the top two teams in the NFC North. The Vikings (10-2) can clinch the division with a win, while the Lions (5-7) need a win to remain in the playoff hunt. It’s the...
No. 7 Tennessee holds off No. 13 Maryland
Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 12 points and No. 7 Tennessee jumped out to an early lead
MLive.com
Instant observations: Lions’ playoff hopes heat up with huge win against Vikings
DETROIT -- Playoffs? We’re talking playoffs?. In Detroit, we’re talking about playoffs. The white-hot Lions welcomed the division-leading Minnesota Vikings to Ford Field for the biggest December game in this town in a half-decade, then rolled to a convincing 34-23 win that has turned up the temperature on their playoff fortunes. They’ve now won five of their last six games to improve to 6-7, and have pulled within 1.5 games of Seattle for the final spot in the playoff field. The Seahawks host Carolina later Sunday.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
MLive.com
Lions place rookie CB Chase Lucas on IR, sign another guard
DETROIT -- Just as the Lions are getting back Jameson Williams, they’re losing another member of their rookie class. Cornerback Chase Lucas is being moved to injured reserve because of an issue with his hamstring. With only five games left in the regular season, his rookie campaign is likely over. A seventh-round pick, Lucas has contributed mostly on special teams in six appearances this season. He allowed both of his targets to be completed on defense, one of which scored a touchdown, and has three tackles overall.
MLive.com
MLive.com
