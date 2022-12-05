ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Mississippi State RB Who Had Parting Dig for Leach

Dillon Johnson, a Mississippi State running back who memorably took a parting shot this week at coach Mike Leach while entering the transfer portal, on Friday received offers from a handful of schools including the University of Washington. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior tailback apparently heard a recording leaked publicly of...
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Would the Broncos seriously consider moving out of Denver?

Taxpayer funding for stadiums is a scam. This isn’t a new revelation, and it’s something we’ve talked about extensively in the past. Owning a sports team is an incredible racket that allows for billionaires to buy extremely profitable businesses, regardless of in-game success, then use threats of relocation to reduce their facility overheard to almost nothing — acquiring the stadium outright in the process.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the most harsh in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
MLive.com

Instant observations: Lions’ playoff hopes heat up with huge win against Vikings

DETROIT -- Playoffs? We’re talking playoffs?. In Detroit, we’re talking about playoffs. The white-hot Lions welcomed the division-leading Minnesota Vikings to Ford Field for the biggest December game in this town in a half-decade, then rolled to a convincing 34-23 win that has turned up the temperature on their playoff fortunes. They’ve now won five of their last six games to improve to 6-7, and have pulled within 1.5 games of Seattle for the final spot in the playoff field. The Seahawks host Carolina later Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

FanDuel Maryland promo code: Exclusive bet $5 and get $200 bonus offer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Attention Maryland residents; you can claim a $200 sign-up bonus without an exclusive FanDuel Maryland promo code by clicking here to sign up...
MARYLAND STATE
MLive.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code MLIVEFULL: Claim your $1,250 bonus now

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re still looking for somewhere to advance your sports betting journey, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. New members can sign up...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks

Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Lions place rookie CB Chase Lucas on IR, sign another guard

DETROIT -- Just as the Lions are getting back Jameson Williams, they’re losing another member of their rookie class. Cornerback Chase Lucas is being moved to injured reserve because of an issue with his hamstring. With only five games left in the regular season, his rookie campaign is likely over. A seventh-round pick, Lucas has contributed mostly on special teams in six appearances this season. He allowed both of his targets to be completed on defense, one of which scored a touchdown, and has three tackles overall.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Bet $5, Get $150 on any NHL money line with DraftKings bonus offer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With numerous games this weekend in the NHL, there has never been a better time to sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook...
MINNESOTA STATE
MLive.com

PointsBet promo code & bonus - $2,000 free bet offer for December 2022

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. December 2022 features nearly every major sport in action, including a pivotal Vikings vs. Lions game this afternoon. If you’re still looking for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy