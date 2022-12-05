Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Half of U.S. Adults Not Concerned About the Flu
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — More than half of U.S. adults say they are not very or not at all concerned about the upcoming flu season, according to the results of a survey released Nov. 29 by the American Heart Association. The online survey was conducted by...
KXLY
LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...
KXLY
One in Seven U.S. Adults Report Past-Week Bloating
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Nearly one in seven U.S. adults report experiencing bloating in the past week, according to a study published online Nov. 14 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Janice E. Oh, M.D., from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the prevalence...
KXLY
Flu season is off to a severe start
WASHINGTON – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirm that flu-related hospitalizations are at its highest since 2011. According to Dr. John Lynch, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention Control at Harborview Medical Center, the flu-related hospitalization rates at local levels reaffirm the data. “We’re definitely seeing...
KXLY
JYNNEOS Vaccination Provides Protection Against Mpox
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among men aged 18 to 49 years who are eligible for the JYNNEOS vaccine, mpox incidence is considerably higher among unvaccinated persons versus those who received one or two vaccine doses, according to research published in the Dec. 9 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
KXLY
Black Patients Have Worse Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Outcomes
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Black patients have a higher risk for 90-day readmission and mortality following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) than White patients, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in the American Heart Journal. Stephanie M. Spehar, M.D., from the University of Michigan in...
KXLY
Fully Online College Classes Tied to Greater Psychological Distress
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Fully remote college classes were associated with higher levels of psychological distress during 2021 for students compared with those attending hybrid format classes, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in JAMA Network Open. Abdelrahman ElTohamy, M.D., from Harvard Medical School...
KXLY
FDA Approves Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters for Children 6 Months and Older
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters are now approved for use in children as young as 6 months of age, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today. Children can receive either a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster shot, although the rules differ...
KXLY
~10 Percent of Deaths Among Ever-Employed Linked to COPD in 2020
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — About 10 percent of deaths among ever-employed persons aged 15 years and older were associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020, according to research published in the Dec. 9 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
KXLY
1.3 Million Older Women Still Receive Cervical Cancer Screening-Related Services
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While annual use of cervical cancer screening-associated services is decreasing in the Medicare fee-for-service population, more than 1.3 million older women received these services in 2019, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Jin Qin, Sc.D., from...
Comments / 0