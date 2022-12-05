ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Christian football's Jacob DeHaan wins SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-27)

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 6 days ago

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Jacob DeHaan, South Christian High School

Quarterback Jacob DeHaan had himself a performance for South Christian in the 28-0 win over Goodrich for the Division 4 state title. DeHaan finished the game completing 14 of his 21 passes for 266 passing yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Jake Vermaas of South Christian High School finished second. Vermaas showed out for South Christian as well in its state final win over Goodrich. Vermaas finished with seven receptions for 152 receiving yards.

