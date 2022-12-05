ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Far-left goal in Colorado SCOTUS case is FORCED COMPLIANCE

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in a new First Amendment case involving a Christian graphic artist who does not want to be forced to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. This case — coming from Colorado — marks the second time in five years that SCOTUS will grapple with religious business owners vs. gay weddings. But the far-left’s goal in this case seems to be much more sinister than hoping the two sides can conduct business peacefully. Rather, Glenn predicts, this case is about forced compliance: ‘It’s about forcing everyone to do exactly what they say, when they say it, and [to] have you profess a belief that you don’t have.’
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

DACA ruling puts local immigrants in limbo

Maria Gordillo estimates that her organization has between 55-70 first time Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applicants who have no idea what will happen after a federal appeals court ruled against the immigration policy in October. On Oct. 5, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared unlawful the policy...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Futurism

Totalitarian Zuckerberg Bans Employees From Discussing Guns, Vaccines, Abortion

Meta-formerly-Facebook has reportedly banned its own employees from talking about divisive topics at work, according to internal Meta communication reviewed by Fortune. Such topics include gun rights, vaccines, and abortion — you know, the small stuff. And that's pretty counterintuitive to say the least, given the fact that Meta...
TMZ.com

American Girl Doubles Down On Kid Book About Gender Transition, Amid Backlash

The American Girl doll brand is standing its ground after getting a ton of backlash for a book that encourages young girls to explore their identity, and offers info about transitioning. The company tells TMZ, "We value the views and feedback of our customers and acknowledge the perspectives on this...

