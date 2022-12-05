ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

College football: Olujari headlines list of LSU players named to coaches’ All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE – Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined a list of four LSU players named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday. Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo – were named to the second team.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson Go In-Home With LSU Commit Kaleb Jackson

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July. Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LSU receiver entering transfer portal

A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

An LSU sophomore pitcher has decided to go the junior college route

Sophomore pitcher Cale Lansville is transferring to San Jacinto College ahead of the 2023 season. Lansville made five relief appearances against Maine, Texas, Bethune-Cookman, Louisiana Tech and ULM in the 2022 season, posting a 7.5 ERA with through six innings with one walk and 6 strikeouts before a shoulder injury ended his season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job

It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy