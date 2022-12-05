Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
LSU Trending for Dynamic 2023 Tight End Jackson McGohan
Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process. With a visit to Baton Rouge inching closer, the Tigers’ recruitment of McGohan has ramped up in a big way. McGohan has a...
bossierpress.com
College football: Olujari headlines list of LSU players named to coaches’ All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE – Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined a list of four LSU players named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday. Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo – were named to the second team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires back at heckling from Dawg fans
Brent Key is fired up to be the head coach at Georgia Tech, and it’s easy to see based on his repeated comments about the rivalry with Georgia, better known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. At halftime of the men’s basketball game on Tuesday night between the 2 programs, Key...
Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson Go In-Home With LSU Commit Kaleb Jackson
Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July. Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal
LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU To Face Interim Coach In Citrus Bowl As Jeff Brohm Leave Purdue For Louisville
LSU is set to take on Purdue in the Citrus Bowl and will face an interim coach leading the Boilermakers as Jeff Brohm is leaving to take the head coach job at Louisville. Brohm was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and played quarterback at Louisville in the early '90s. The Citrus...
Who's in? Who's Out? State of the LSU Wide Receiver Room
Tigers putting together one of the top wide receiver rooms in the country once again, return of Boutte cherry on top.
LSU Goes In-Home For Visit With 2023 QB Commit Rickie Collins
The LSU football program landed a good one when 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins committed to the Tigers in August. Collins gave the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly after he backed off of his pledge to Purdue. As Early Signing Day approaches, this coaching staff has...
NOLA.com
LSU recruiting: How the Tigers are approaching transfer portal and early signing period
Exit meetings took place at LSU over the last couple of days to help players make decisions about their futures. While some assistants hit the recruiting trail, coach Brian Kelly led discussions with draft-eligible players and potential transfers to determine their next steps. It’s a busy time around the program....
lafourchegazette.com
LSU receiver entering transfer portal
A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
NOLA.com
An LSU sophomore pitcher has decided to go the junior college route
Sophomore pitcher Cale Lansville is transferring to San Jacinto College ahead of the 2023 season. Lansville made five relief appearances against Maine, Texas, Bethune-Cookman, Louisiana Tech and ULM in the 2022 season, posting a 7.5 ERA with through six innings with one walk and 6 strikeouts before a shoulder injury ended his season.
Ed Orgeron Is A Finalist For College Football Job
It's been a while since we heard from former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. According to a report on Monday, the national title-winning head coach is a finalist for a college football head coaching job that's opened up. Coach O is reportedly a finalist for the UNLV Rebels head...
Southern University mourns loss of three Human Jukebox members
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band lost their lives tragically. The post Southern University mourns loss of three Human Jukebox members appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox is setting another trend, this time in the world of fashion. In an announcement posted on social media, the band says it has teamed up with the premium athletic brand, Starter, to launch its brand new HBCU series for 2023.
