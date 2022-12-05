Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Bolsonaro ends post-election loss silence: ‘It hurts my soul’
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on Friday for the first time since his election defeat on Oct. 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office. Bolsonaro said he had kept silent for almost 40 days, adding, “it hurts my soul.” “Who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you,” Bolsonaro told his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence. In his ambiguous comments, Bolsonaro did not endorse their call for a military intervention, but said the armed forces would...
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
America’s Future Files SCOTUS Amicus Brief in Big Tech Censorship Case
We pray that for the sake of saving a civil, decent society and to further the survival of our nation, the SCOTUS heeds our insight and holds to account those who are willing to destroy America.” — Mary O’Neill, Executive Director NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED
TODAY.com
Journalists stage large-scale walkout at New York Times
For the first time in four decades, journalists and other employees at the New York Times are staging a large-scale walkout. The 24-hour strike by more than 1,000 members of the NewsGuild started just after midnight after negotiations stalled over wages, remote work, and proposed changes to the pension plan.Dec. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
US denies responsibility for drone strikes on Russian air bases
Following deadly drone strikes that targeted three Russian air bases, the U.S. government said it “neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside Russia.” NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 7, 2022.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’, US and UK warn
The British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the Biden administration’s warning that a “full-fledged” military partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran.The US suggested Tehran has become Moscow’s “top military backer”.“Iran’s support to the Russian military is likely to grow in the coming months,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update. It added that Russia is “attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles.”US national security council spokesperson John Kirby yesterday said Moscow is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training. He said Moscow was offering Tehran...
TODAY.com
New reports of attacks targeting the nation's electric grid
Power has been restored in North Carolina days after shootings at two substations, but there are new concerns of other targeted attacks happening across the country. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
These 4 lion cubs were rescued from Ukraine and are settling into their US home
Four lion cubs born at breeding facilities in Ukraine and orphaned during the war have found sanctuary in the United States. The three female cubs — Stefania, Lesya, Prada — and male cub, Taras, journeyed for 36 hours, fleeing sporadic bombings and drone attacks in their home country to a new life in Minnesota sponsored by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Wildcat Sanctuary.
