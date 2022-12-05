MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO