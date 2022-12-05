Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
WSVN-TV
Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
WSVN-TV
1 killed in fiery car crash in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded on Sunday morning to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Police said the driver inside the engulfed car has died.
WSVN-TV
1 dead after car crash in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. Police responded on Sunday to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Authorities said the driver inside the engulfed car has died. The investigation...
WSVN-TV
Traffic-homicide investigation underway in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic-homicide investigation underway after one person reportedly suffered serious injuries. It happened Sunday along Southwest 87th Way and Pembroke Road in Miramar. Police said the incident involves four passengers that were inside a van. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on...
One-car accident claims SUV driver near Shoppes of Ibis in WPB
WEST PALM BEACH — An early morning crash claimed the life of an SUV driver Saturday after he struck a utility pole on Northlake Boulevard and the vehicle burst into flames, city police said. West Palm Beach police received a call at 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle-monitoring subscription...
cw34.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
WSVN-TV
Woman airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on Turnpike in Mirarmar; northbound lanes blocked
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman had to be airlifted to hospital after a rollover crash happened on the Florida Turnpike. Miramar Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at the Turnpike near Red Road, Thursday morning. A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue chopper also arrived to the scene...
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
Winterfest Boat Parade Is Tonight, Expect Traffic From Fort Lauderdale To Pompano Beach
Here’s What You Need To Know If You’re Traveling From Boca Raton To The Winterfest Parade Tonight. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The annual Winterfest Boat Parade is tonight in Fort Lauderdale — a huge event that attracts mass crowds. While the Boca Raton […]
cw34.com
Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
Arrest made in fatal Fort Lauderdale bus stop shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE – A break in the case following the shooting death of a woman at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.It happened last month near NW 1 Avenue and Brickell Avenue. Police say 22-year-old Daril Matthews got into an altercation with another man and pulled out his gun. He reportedly intended to hit the other man with the weapon but ended up firing the gun. Dawn Unruh, 59, was shot and killed. Another man was also hurt. He survived. Matthews is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Boynton driver tries to beat Brightline train, is struck and killed
LAKE WORTH BEACH —A 36-year-old Boynton Beach man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, according to police. The deceased, Layfun Moore Jr., drove his 2017 Cadillac XTS past stopped traffic and around lowered railroad arms...
Florida police officer killed in fiery crash while off-duty
A Boynton Beach Police Department officer was killed in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning.
WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
Click10.com
Family IDs worker killed in Fort Lauderdale I-95 crane collapse
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A worker injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning died of his injuries later that night, authorities said Tuesday. A second injured worker was released from the hospital Tuesday. The workers were in a boom lift along the southbound...
cw34.com
Crane accident closes I-95, sends 2 men to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in the hospital and part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale is closed after a construction accident. It happened Monday morning near the highway, just north of Broward Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting heavy equipment when...
Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured
MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
Off-duty Boynton Beach Police officer dies in car crash
Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro, a 14-year veteran of the department, died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a single-car accident, the department said. Castro was off duty at the time. The department declined to say where the accident occurred or release any other details about the crash.
