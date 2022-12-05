ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed in fiery car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded on Sunday morning to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Police said the driver...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead after car crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. Police responded on Sunday to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Authorities said the driver inside the engulfed car has died. The investigation...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Traffic-homicide investigation underway in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic-homicide investigation underway after one person reportedly suffered serious injuries. It happened Sunday along Southwest 87th Way and Pembroke Road in Miramar. Police said the incident involves four passengers that were inside a van. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in fatal Fort Lauderdale bus stop shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE – A break in the case following the shooting death of a woman at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.It happened last month near NW 1 Avenue and Brickell Avenue. Police say 22-year-old Daril Matthews got into an altercation with another man and pulled out his gun. He reportedly intended to hit the other man with the weapon but ended up firing the gun. Dawn Unruh, 59, was shot and killed. Another man was also hurt. He survived. Matthews is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Family IDs worker killed in Fort Lauderdale I-95 crane collapse

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A worker injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning died of his injuries later that night, authorities said Tuesday. A second injured worker was released from the hospital Tuesday. The workers were in a boom lift along the southbound...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Crane accident closes I-95, sends 2 men to hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in the hospital and part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale is closed after a construction accident. It happened Monday morning near the highway, just north of Broward Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting heavy equipment when...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured

MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.  The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
MIAMI, FL

