The former Meghan Markle kept things casual for her first dinner with future brother-in-law and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales. “Even when Will and Kate came over, and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Meghan recalled in the second episode of the new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

1 DAY AGO