Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Ryan Reynolds has priceless reaction when Shania Twain swaps his name into her song

Shania Twain's creative lyric swap left Ryan Reynolds in stitches at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The singer, 57, received the Music Icon award and performed a lengthy medley of some of her biggest hits during the show. At one point during her performance, she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and switched the lyrics up a bit.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
TODAY.com

Lady Gaga just re-created the Wednesday Addams dance and it's chillingly good

Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday." While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the...
TODAY.com

TikTok star Megha Thakur, 21, has died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

TikTok celebrity Megha Thakur, whose nearly 1 million followers have enjoyed her videos about accepting your body and feeling confident in it, has died at 21. Her family reported the news in a post on Instagram Nov. 28, writing she had died on Nov. 24. "It is with heavy hearts...
TODAY.com

Watch Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters do the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams has started a dance craze that’s fun for the whole family. Lisa Rinna has posted a pair of videos on TikTok, showcasing herself and her family doing the "Wednesday" dance made famous on the Netflix show by star Jenna Ortega. In one video posted Dec. 8, Rinna...
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle recalls first double date with William and Kate: ‘I was a hugger’

The former Meghan Markle kept things casual for her first dinner with future brother-in-law and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales. “Even when Will and Kate came over, and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Meghan recalled in the second episode of the new Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”
TODAY.com

TODAY family pays tribute to longtime staff member who died from leukemia at 64

In a touching tribute, the TODAY family remembered the infectious laugh and caring devotion of longtime senior stage manager Mark Traub following his death at 64 from leukemia on Dec. 6. Traub, who was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago, was an integral presence on TODAY for 35 years. He...
TODAY.com

Inside the TikTok community posting their ‘White Lotus’ predictions

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus." Episode Five of "The White Lotus" is when everything changed for Zack Stoller. "The White Lotus" went from being a TV show to an all-out obsession. Stoller, 35, tells TODAY.com he had seen the episode a few days before, and was...
TODAY.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare wedding photos in new doc

The world watched Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle get married in 2018. ceremony. In the new six-part docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the couple shares images that the public hasn't seen. One of the photos revealed in the docuseries is a casual pose rendered in black-and-white, and captured by...
TODAY.com

Harry and Meghan first met on Instagram after he saw her with a dog-ears filter

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may not have had a typical courtship in many ways, but like plenty of couples, they met online. In their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they first connected after seeing each other’s Instagram accounts.

