Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
Katie Holmes Brought Back This Y2K Trend On the Red Carpet & It’s Left the Internet Seriously Divided
Katie Holmes just started a huge debate in the fashion world, all with one experimental red carpet look that instantly gave everyone nostalgia. On Dec 9, actors and performers from all over came in their best, eye-catching holiday ensembles for this year’s iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball red carpet. Nearly every other minute, we saw something show-stopping, like Brooke Shields and her daughters coordinating outfits to Demi Lovato’s insanely edgy look — and of course, Holmes’ inspired early 2000s look. To say the internet is divided on this daring look is an understatement, and if you’re wondering what the heck the internet is...
Paris Jackson Turned Every Head in a Daringly Plunging Cream-White Top & Mini Skirt
Paris Jackson is becoming an A-list invite when it comes to major fashion shows — she always brings her iconic style to the red carpet. Her latest look came on Thursday at the Celine show in Los Angeles and the 24-year-old star did not disappoint. Jackson chose a soft, feminine cream-colored blouse that she kept open at the neckline. It allowed for a plunging V-neck design and showed off some of her chest tattoos. She added a brown leather belt at her waistline and paired it with a chocolate-brown leather mini skirt that showed off her long, toned legs. The accessories...
The Way Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Elaborately Tries to Feed Her Daughter Monaco Is Too Sweet to Miss
Whenever Jeannie Mai-Jenkins gives us a mommy-daughter update, we can’t help but get giddy. From the adorable laughing videos to pics with grandpa, we adore every single moment we get a glimpse of this little family. On Dec 9, Mai-Jenkins shared an adorable video of her trying to feed her daughter Monaco with the caption, “Just one more bite puhleeeese before Mommy’s premiere tonight, Monaco!!!🤐😫.” The former The Real host added, “Feeding time on America’s @testkitchen : The Next Generation TONIGHT will be way easier😒Swear✈️✈️ @amazonfreevee PREMIERE NITE 🎉.” In the adorable video that you’ll inevitably get cuteness overload from, we see...
Ashlee Simpson Is an IRL Heart-Eye Emoji As She Shares a Rare Photo of Sons Bronx & Ziggy Blu Hugging
Ashlee Simpson just made our day, all with one single photo of her two sons showing how close they are with one another, despite their 12-year age difference! On Dec 9, Simpson shared a rare photo of her boys on her Instagram story that’s sure to melt your heart. She posted the photos with the caption, “My boys ❤️ Got me feeling super blessed.” In the super-sweet photo, we see Simpson’s eldest son Bronx holding and hugging his little half-brother, who’s completely lying against him as his brother has him against his chest. The two are hugging so tightly, and we...
Steven Spielberg Tells Martin Scorsese Why A Very Private Director Made ‘The Fabelmans’, And How Laura Dern Convinced David Lynch To Play John Ford
“I’ve been very private about my private life, and I’ve never gone public with my private life until now,” Steven Spielberg said Sunday. It was the existential threat of the Covid pandemic at its most lethal back in 2020 that nudged his very personal family story to the big screen. “What I thought was that if I had to make one more movie, if I had to tell one more story, what would that story be? And that’s why I decided to put this into production,” he told Martin Scorsese at a Q&A after an NYC screening of The Fabelmans...
SheKnows
Helena Christensen, Jessica Chastain & More Stars Who Rocked Showstopping Looks at the 2022 MoMA Film Benefit
Celebrities from all over gathered on Dec 8 at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) to honor one of the today’s greatest directors: Guillermo del Toro. If you think you recognize the name but aren’t too sure, here’s a list of his most famous movies: The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley, Pacific Rim, Pan’s Labyrinth, among many others.
Denise Richards’s Photoshoot of Her in a Curve-Hugging & Sparkling Pink Jumpsuit Proves She’s Ready to Party This Holiday Season
No matter the setting, Denise Richards knows how to make sure all eyes are on her while she rocks a sensational, dazzling outfit. On Dec 10, The Bold and the Beautiful star turned heads in a sparkling ensemble, teasing her new OnlyFans photoshoot to her loyal fans on Instagram. She posted the sneak peek with the caption, “Christmas came early. Only on my OF. Link in bio. 🎄✨💛.” You can see the photo HERE. In the showstopping photos, we see Richards looking absolutely incredible in a glittering, blush-colored, vintage bustier pantsuit set from Nadine Merabi (which was styled by her good friend Sammie...
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Ditches Lookalike Status With a Dramatic & Punk Rock-Inspired New Hairdo
Each time we see Ava Phillippe on a red carpet or at a major industry event, we can’t help but do a double take. The 23-year-old and daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillppe is basically her mom’s twin. But now, it looks like Ava is putting her lookalike status behind her and embracing a whole new style, and we’re all about her fresh and fabulous hairdo. Ava showed off her bright new ‘do during her recent appearance at Celine at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old swapped her natural blonde locks in favor of a red-orange hue, her...
This Vintage Clip of Goldie Hawn Explaining How a Ouija Board Predicted Her Pregnancy Will Send Shivers Up Your Spine
Have you ever had one of those eerily unexplainable moments — a happening that’s so wholly undoubtable but entirely incomprehensible, it shakes you to your core? Goldie Hawn had one of her own in the 1980s, and a clip of the actress telling the tale on The Oprah Winfrey Show in ’87 recently resurfaced to send chills down our spines. Hawn told Oprah and the audience that she and her partner, Kurt Russell, decided one night after a few glasses of wine to use their kids’ Ouija board for pure sh*ts and giggles before throwing it out. “Kurt is absolutely skeptical as...
JJ Abrams's Daughter Gracie Proves She’s a Gothic Goddess in This Ruffled Black Gown for This Rare Red Carpet Appearance
JJ Abrams‘s daughter Gracie Abrams is making a name for herself in both the music and fashion world. And her super rare red carpet appearance proves she’s already a superstar in the making. On Dec. 7, hundreds of women arrived at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala held in Los Angeles, and so many of our favorite stars arrived in some showstopping ensembles (yes, we’re thinking about Heidi Klum’s hot pink suit dress!) But Klum isn’t the only one who came to wow, because Gracie arrived in a gown that solidifies her gothic style. See the photos below of her...
Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Went Super Glam in Sparkling Mini Dresses for Celine Fashion Show
Cindy Crawford is a supportive supermodel mom! She, husband Rande Gerber, and son Presley Gerber made a major appearance at the Celine show in Los Angeles on Thursday to cheer on Kaia Gerber. Crawford went all-out wearing a black-and-silver sparkling mini dress that is perfect for the holiday season as she flirted with the camera in the video clip. It showed off her stunning long legs adorned in shiny black tights and paired with black leather boots. Kaia wore a similar design on the catwalk in a champagne color with cutouts along the side. The 21-year-old model appeared confident as she...
Reese Witherspoon Is Bringing This Beloved Novel to the Screen — & You Can Buy the Book for Less Than $11 Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love a book-to-screen adaptation. Really, who doesn’t? The chance to see characters and moments from our favorite novels come to life on the big and small screen always gets us excited. Right now, it feels like no one is playing the adaptation game quite like Reese Witherspoon. The Oscar winner and producer’s production company Hello Sunshine has already brought novels like Where the Crawdads Sing and Little Fires Everywhere to the screen. Up next, Witherspoon and an incredible team...
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Celebrated a Dazzling Holiday Tradition with Their Daughters
Twinkling stars hung from the sky as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard shared a sweet kiss in a festive new photo. The romantic moment happened during a trip with their daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, to see gorgeous lights, arts, and flowers at the Descanso Gardens yesterday. The family went to celebrate a fun holiday tradition, and the pictures are so cute! “It ain’t Christmas till ya hit @descansogardens baby!!” The People We Hate at the Wedding star captioned a post on Instagram.She also shared a series of beautiful snaps from Los Angeles botanical gardens. In one, their daughters are admiring a gorgeous...
Helena Christensen Is Embracing Her Inner Forest Nymph As She Leaps Through a River in a White Swimsuit
Helena Christensen can pull off any style, whether it be a darker gothic lingerie set or something that makes her look like an IRL fairy. And her newest video proves she’s the Queen of ethereal swimsuit videos! On Dec 10, Christensen uploaded a video and a series of photos of her latest nature excursion with the caption, “🧊❣️.” In the video, we see the supermodel doing yoga in ice-cold water (much like when Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis was doing the Wim Hof breathing method in a pile of freezing snow!) How is it that in freezing temperatures, Christensen still looks like...
Footage of Princess Diana Going ‘Mama Bear’ on Paparazzi Shows Exactly Why Prince Harry Is Protective of His Kids
With yesterday’s premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, came several powerful, painful, and poignant insights into their lives as individuals and as a couple — one of which being exactly why they’re so adamant about shielding their children from the media. In the first episode of the limited series, Harry shared his experience with the UK press as a kid, saying, “Paparazzi used to harass [myself, my brother, and my cousins] to the point of where we had to be forced into smiling and answering questions to the traveling press pack. And that made me...
Drew Barrymore Reveals the Special Thing She Gives Her Daughters on Christmas Instead of Presents
If Drew Barrymore’s tree looks a little bare, that’s because there are no presents underneath it. Her daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, who she shares with ex Will Kopelman, will be getting no gifts on December 25 — but it’s OK. They get to do something super special for the holidays instead. “I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents, which I think at their ages they don’t love,” the host of The Drew Barrymore Show told Entertainment Tonight yesterday. But even if the girls aren’t exactly thrilled about the tradition, Barrymore tries to keep...
SheKnows
Fred Armisen & Riki Lindhome Snagged This Magical & Lush Cottage for $4 Million — See the Photos!
Did you really expect Fred Armisen, one of the stars of Wednesday and an SNL alum, to have anything other than a unique love of old-world architecture? He and his partner and Wednesday co-star Riki Lindhome just dropped a little over $4 million on a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom Los Feliz home that looks like it came to life from a Disney movie!
Comments / 0