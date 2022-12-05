Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Art students at Ames High draw portraits for Ukrainian Refugee children impacted by the war
AMES, Iowa — Some students in Ames are using their artistic skills to instill refugee children from war-torn Ukraine with a sense of hope. If you step foot into the Ames Public Library, portraits of Ukrainian children are one the first things you see in the entryway. Every single portrait was done by an Ames High School art student throughout this current semester as part of The Memory Project.
KCCI.com
Lawsuit: Black student says she was sent to the back of the bus on Waukee school field trip
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Black student is suing the Waukee School District saying she and other students of color were sent to the back of the bus during a band trip. Court documents show that the alleged incident occurred in November before the Northwest High School Marching band returned from Omaha.
Comments / 0