This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 3,300 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. LEVEL 4: 2 bedrooms, a den/home office, hall bathroom and large outdoor private terrace with staircase up to private 30 X 26 rooftop deck with those unforgettable Chicago views. Renovated 3300 square foot luxurious residence has abundant natural light and features all the bells and whistles you want: 9-10-foot ceilings, beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout, 2 wood burning, gas starter fireplaces one in the living room; the other in the primary bedroom, dual zoned HVAC systems with Nest thermostats, California closet build outs, soundproof double pane windows, wired for your A/V equipment, lots of storage throughout the home and the list goes on. LEVEL 1: Family room, custom built mudroom area and attached 2 car garage with additional storage space. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. LEVEL 3: laundry room with custom built-ins, large 21 X 14 primary bedroom suite with luxurious spa style Carrera marble bath designed with heated floors, a free standing Hydro system tub equipped with a thermal air bubble system + oversized shower guest and dual sink split vanities. Rarely available gated 4 story - south facing - townhouse at the popular Tuxedo Park Community located in the heart of River North with 3 large, private outdoor spaces: large front gated patio with privacy trees, perfect for a dog run and your own relaxation, splendid terrace and a wow roof deck for entertaining framing Chicago skyline views immersed with picture-perfect sunrise and sunset memories.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO