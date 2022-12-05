ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

The Independent

Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m

A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home...
EDWARDS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 1,371 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $3.45 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,371 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leslie S Modell. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Tucked privately at the west end is the divine primary bedroom suite with a massive window and dramatic vistas. Gleaming White oak 5-inch plank floors enrich the main living area as well as the kitchen and bedrooms. Set high on the building’s 23rd floor, this contemporary 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom beauty boasts a gracious entry foyer with a large closet, flowing into a light-bathed corner living room. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. These include a spa with 75-foot lap pool, cold plunge, hot tub, steam room, sauna, and treatment room; 2,800 square foot landscaped roof garden; double-height private lounge and bar; 14-seat dining room with a demonstration & catering kitchen; conference room; card & reading rooms; state-of-the-art fitness room; yoga room; and sports lounge with a golf simulator, billiards table and children’s playroom. This retreat also offers a huge custom-outfitted walk-in closet, and luxurious Bianco Dolomiti marble spa bath with radiant heat flooring, a dual-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,300 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $1.2 Million

This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 3,300 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Rosenblum. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. LEVEL 4: 2 bedrooms, a den/home office, hall bathroom and large outdoor private terrace with staircase up to private 30 X 26 rooftop deck with those unforgettable Chicago views. Renovated 3300 square foot luxurious residence has abundant natural light and features all the bells and whistles you want: 9-10-foot ceilings, beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout, 2 wood burning, gas starter fireplaces one in the living room; the other in the primary bedroom, dual zoned HVAC systems with Nest thermostats, California closet build outs, soundproof double pane windows, wired for your A/V equipment, lots of storage throughout the home and the list goes on. LEVEL 1: Family room, custom built mudroom area and attached 2 car garage with additional storage space. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. LEVEL 3: laundry room with custom built-ins, large 21 X 14 primary bedroom suite with luxurious spa style Carrera marble bath designed with heated floors, a free standing Hydro system tub equipped with a thermal air bubble system + oversized shower guest and dual sink split vanities. Rarely available gated 4 story - south facing - townhouse at the popular Tuxedo Park Community located in the heart of River North with 3 large, private outdoor spaces: large front gated patio with privacy trees, perfect for a dog run and your own relaxation, splendid terrace and a wow roof deck for entertaining framing Chicago skyline views immersed with picture-perfect sunrise and sunset memories.
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

Los Angeles, California, Home With 13,425 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $27 Million

This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 13,425 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Bjorn Farrugia. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The large kitchen enjoys imported marble slabs and a center island while overlooking the rear grounds, the breakfast room, and the huge family room which has warm wood flooring, a wet bar, and a fireplace. On the top floor, the Five Star primary suite features a vaulted wood paneled ceiling, spa-like bathroom lined with imported marble slabs with two seperate bathrooms joined by an oversized glass shower, a private patio and two separate walk-in clothes that rival any luxury department store. The floor plan is impeccable; the formal entry, which is an architectural work of art, opens to the formal living and dining rooms which have extravagant doorways, hardwood flooring, large windows, and custom wood moldings and trim. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Host a pool party with all your friends and family. Enjoy cooking in the outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill or lounge under the covered patio and relax as the little ones play soccer on the field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
trazeetravel.com

Why Winter is the Perfect Time to Visit Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park isn’t just a great spot to visit during the summer months, when the crowds are thick and the weather is (for some) best. You may actually find you like the park more during the height of winter. Here are some of the things you can do if you book a winter package at either Old Faithful Snow Lodge or Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel, two park lodges open December to February.
mansionglobal.com

A Three-Bedroom Apartment at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Asks $10.6 Million

This three-bedroom residence offers the chance to live in New York’s newly redone Waldorf Astoria, a building that enjoys a prominent place in U.S. history. Celebrating 91 years on Manhattan’s Park Avenue this year, the Waldorf Astoria was the tallest and largest hotel in the world when it opened in 1931; it was also among the most luxurious and is considered to be an outstanding example of classic Art Deco architecture.
MANHATTAN, NY

