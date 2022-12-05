ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris Headlines, George Pickens Concerns

By Noah Strackbein
 6 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are so close to being on track.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Atlanta with their first back-to-back win of the season. Looking back, there was plenty of good, and some concern, from Week 13.

First thing is first, Kenny Pickett has arrived. There are still strides he must take, but for the most part, this feels like the beginning of a new chapter for the rookie quarterback. One the Steelers win in.

Second, Najee Harris has returned and the Steelers are feeding off of it. There was reason to be skeptical, but why Harris wasn't performing might be deeper than many believed.

And there's some concern surrounding rookie wideout George Pickens. How worried should the Steelers be, though?

