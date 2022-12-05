ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Taken Off The Air After Staffers Demand Network Take Action Over 6-Month Affair

By Ryan Naumann
 6 days ago
ABC execs have decided to remove Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes from the air this week as they privately figure out the next step, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed anchors Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will fill in for the couple. ABC News executive Kim [Godwin] was the one who made the decision.

“There is massive confusion internally,” a source told Daily Mail . “ABC News executive Kim [Godwin] has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally.”

During a call, Kim told staffers, "And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization."

She continued, "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

Kim ended, "If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we've said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Daily Mail broke the story that Amy and T.J. have been dating for 6 months. Both are still legally married but sources claimed the hosts broke things off with their spouses before they hooked up.

Photos obtained by the outlet show the co-hosts on multiple dates and even caught T.J. smacking Amy on the backside during a getaway in the mountains.

The two appeared for work the day after the photos were published and laughed off the attention in the opener.

The following day, the two were back at work together for a second day after the scandal. T.J. started the show off by saying, “it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week”

Robach laughed at the joke and replied, “Is it?”

“I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” T.J. added. “Just enjoy it. Take it all in.”

Amy’s husband Andrew has scrubbed his social media of any reference to the GMA host. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Amy and Andrew sold off their $5 million New York home last month.

An insider said T.J.’s wife was “blindsided” by the Daily Mail photos. She reportedly believed they were working on reconciling their marriage.

Initially, sources claimed that T.J. and Amy were to keep their jobs and that neither was afraid because they felt they did nothing wrong. It seems the mood behind the scenes has shifted in the past couple of days.

Insiders claimed staffers at Good Morning America have been upset with the romance. Sources told Daily Mail that the employees were shocked over the office romance.

One source told the outlet, “Disney needs to step in and take action here. We're a family-friendly network and these two are not displaying family values or Disney's values.”

The source continued, “'Bob Iger needs to intervene and terminate them both. He should also be asking Kim Godwin [President of ABC News] how this was allowed to happen on her watch.'”

“How ABC can just sweep this under the rug and pretend nothing happened is insane,” they ended.

Comments / 1859

Lelayna Hernandez
6d ago

what is the big deal? they are both adults and it isn't like one person is the boss over another. why should it matter? let them be

Reply(209)
970
ThePhoenix
6d ago

Why does is matter that they’ve been dating? It isn’t anyones business and they should be left alone. If staffers can’t deal with it too bad….find another job.

Reply(76)
484
AP_001576.52f943b997f443a98afbaaf25978e38b.0856
6d ago

Who the f cares? Their relationship has nothing to do with the news. Life is short and scary, be happy!

Reply(13)
392
