Virginia State

Related
newsfromthestates.com

A quick look at the death penalty in North Carolina as clemency month continues

Advocates will march two miles Saturday, from Central Prison to the governor’s mansion in downtown Raleigh, calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to commute North Carolina’s 135 death sentences. The efforts complement an ongoing vigil outside the mansion demanding the governor use his clemency powers to address the disparate...
RALEIGH, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

The Ohio Senate passed an overhaul of the state Department of Education and Board of Education on Wednesday with heavy criticism for what bill supporters say has been years of dysfunction. The measure passed 22-7, and now moves on for House consideration. Senate President Matt Huffman came down from the...
newsfromthestates.com

Advocates prepare for legal challenge to ban on transgender medical care for kids

Trans activists left the October Florida Board of Medicine rule-making committee meeting yelling, "The blood is on your hands," to conduct a “die-in” protest just outside the meeting. Credit: Erin Reed. The DeSantis administration’s drive to deny gender-affirming care to young people in Florida has been hitting snags,...
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline

An Ohio Senate committee approved a bill that would make significant changes to the state’s Department of Education and its state board of education. Senate Bill 178 was approved with only one “no” vote, from state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, after four hearings in the Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee.
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important

Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Labor Department’s resistance to political pressure helped stem fraud, secretary says

The legislature's Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee met on Tuesday to discuss operations at the Maryland Department of Labor. Screenshot. When thousands of Marylanders were thrown out of work at the height on the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Labor found itself under siege, trying to process a flood of unemployment insurance claims that arose seemingly overnight.
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’

Missouri voters signed off on recreational marijuana on Nov. 8, 2022, with 53% in support (Getty Images). Thursday will be a big day for Missouri. It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants.
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Beshear looks to ‘higher ground’ for rebuilding after devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear says homes being built to replace those lost to devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky cannot go back into flood plains. “Right now, we’re in active negotiations to acquire land on higher ground where we are going to rebuild towns that coal companies may have built a hundred years ago,” the governor said. “And in doing so we have a chance to reimagine what they’d look like and maybe give certain access to Eastern Kentuckians that they’ve not had before.”
KENTUCKY STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Editorial: The importance of movement journalism

At Beacon, in between discussions of various story ideas and assignments, we often have conversations about our purpose and mission. Maine has a robust network of local and state-level reporting, but we still feel at times like there’s a story that’s not being told, or a perspective not being represented — one that centers people directly impacted by the issues. Often, there’s also some assumption on the part of the mainstream press that needs to be challenged or unpacked.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Nevada delegation teams up to expand Fallon bombing range

Nevada lawmakers have secured legislation that would nearly triple the size of a Naval air station bombing range near Fallon. The bill is set to be included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual appropriations bill that must pass in order to fund the military, and will grant the Navy’s request for nearly 600,000 additional acres of Nevada public land Navy officials say are needed to train using modern aircraft and newer weapons systems with more range.
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Clean energy advocates plan education day for Idaho legislators in January

Idaho Energy Freedom is a group formed in September with a stated goal of educating Idahoans about the economic benefits of energy options for consumers and communities, according to the organization’s website. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy) A group of clean energy advocates from across the state...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Economic analysis: Fertilizer-management program is working, expanding it would be better

Horacio Romero of Toledo, Ohio looks at algae in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, Ohio. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images. A voluntary, state-run program is paying dividends by reducing the amount of fertilizer that is running off into Ohio waterways and causing harmful algal blooms, a new economic analysis said. Expanding the program would only expand the benefits, it added.
OHIO STATE

