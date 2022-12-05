Read full article on original website
Related
Steven Spielberg Tells Martin Scorsese Why A Very Private Director Made ‘The Fabelmans’, And How Laura Dern Convinced David Lynch To Play John Ford
“I’ve been very private about my private life, and I’ve never gone public with my private life until now,” Steven Spielberg said Sunday. It was the existential threat of the Covid pandemic at its most lethal back in 2020 that nudged his very personal family story to the big screen. “What I thought was that if I had to make one more movie, if I had to tell one more story, what would that story be? And that’s why I decided to put this into production,” he told Martin Scorsese at a Q&A after an NYC screening of The Fabelmans...
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
nexttv.com
HBO Sets March Launch Date for 'White House Plumbers' Series
HBO will launch its politically themed limited series White House Plumbers in March, the network said. The five-part limited series from producer David Mandel (Veep) stars Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, and chronicles the actions of Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy as they accidently toppled the Richard Nixon presidency that they were trying to protect, according to the network.
nexttv.com
On Last Show, Trevor Noah Thanks Audience, Black Women
In his last episode Thursday night as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Noah thanked his audience and black women, who raised him and educated him about America and the world. Noah noted that when he started, there were days when it was hard to...
nexttv.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Drops Jane Latman, Nancy Daniels
Debt-laden Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the unit that programs its cable networks has been reorganized, eliminating some of its most senior programming executives. Jane Latman, president of home & food content for HGTV and Food Network and Nancy Daniels, content leader for the former Turner networks, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel are leaving.
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Netflix as Top Dog in Streaming Struggle
Netflix, which teased its would-be streaming rivals for losing billions while it’s in the (Orange is the New) Black, gained a new supporter on Wall Street as Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded it to “overweight” from “equal weight.”. “Our deep dive into Netflix sees content...
nexttv.com
New 'Night at the Museum' Movie on Disney Plus
Original movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again premieres on Disney Plus December 9. The animated movie is based on the popular film franchise and is about the mischief that takes place every night at the American Museum of Natural History when the sun goes down. Matt Danner directs....
Comments / 0