ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, TN

OBITUARY: Betty Fay Porter

By Jennifer Haley
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmyAv_0jXux54800

Betty Fay Porter, age 78 Of Charlotte, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Dickson, Tn.

Mrs. Porter was born on August 14, 1944, in Dickson County, Tennessee.

Betty loved Gospel Music, reading, spending time with her high school girlfriends and playing with her grandchildren.

Visitation: will be held from 3-8 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, and from 11:00 a.m. until time-of-service Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Spann Funeral Home. Funeral Service: will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from the chapel of Spann Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Cantrell officiating. Interment: will follow at the Union Cemetery. https://www.spannfuneralhome.com

Survivors:

Daughter:

Nikki Montjoy (Chris) of Clarksville, TN

Brother:

Ronnie Porter (Jenny) of Lavergne, TN

Sisters:

June Overton of Dickson, TN

Ann Lynch of Charlotte, TN

Donna Turner of Charlotte, TN

Grandchildren:

Hailey & Easton Montjoy of Clarksville, TN

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Lawrence & Dolly Dunaway Porter

Son: Charles Todd Watkins

Brother: Freddy Porter

For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Terry Fay Wren

Terry Fay Wren, age 83, of Charlotte, Tennessee, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at NHC in Dickson, Tennessee. Terry was born on March 23, 1939 in White Bluff, Tennessee. After graduating from White Bluff High School, he went to work for Turner Engineering and served in the...
CHARLOTTE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Brooks Dean Long

Brooks Dean Long, age 58, of White Bluff, TN, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at his home. He was born in Dickson, TN, on May 14, 1964, to Gerald “Jerry” Long and the late Dorothy Allbert Long. Brooks was an avid University of Tennessee fan –...
WHITE BLUFF, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Larry B. Evans

Larry B. Evans, age 83 of Dickson, TN died in the early morning of Friday, December 2, 2022. Deacon Larry B. Evans transitioned into eternal rest on December 2, 2022 to spend all eternity with his Lord. He was the youngest child of the late Deacon Orange Evans and Mother Pearl Evans.
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Mary B. Lankford

Mary B. Lankford of Burns, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home, she was 76 years old. Mary was born Oct 14, 1946 to the late Louise Seay Dotson in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a loving, selfless woman that live for her husband, children, grandchildren, and...
BURNS, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Teddy Melvin Johnson

Teddy Melvin Johnson of White Bluff, Tennessee passed away at home on Monday, November 28, 2022, he was 65 years old. Mr. Johnson was born July 14, 1957 in Dickson, TN. He was a son of the late Willie Garner Johnson and Mary Annie Lee Johnson. For many years Teddy...
WHITE BLUFF, TN
Dickson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Walter George Steck

Walter George Steck, age 92 of Dickson, Tennessee died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022, after a brief illness. Walter was born in Gingen an der Fils in Germany in 1930. He and his wife Hilde were married in 1952, they immigrated to the US in 1953 and their first child of 3 was born in 1954.
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

Paramore to Host an Album Release Party in Nashville

Paramore, the rock band from Franklin, TN is taking over the Grand Ole Opry house for an album release party- their first album in five years. Sharing on social media, “Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023.” Titled “This is Why”, the album releases on February 10th so those who attend the show will get a first listen to the album.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Aaliyah Danielle Long

Aaliyah Danielle Long, age 21 of Dickson, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Aaliyah was born on May 4, 2001 in Nashville, TN. She was a graduate of Creekwood High School, class of 2019. She was people person, she never met a stranger, an attribute that allowed her to be successful as a caregiver.
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An unsettled weather pattern is expected to start today and continue through the week. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible. For today and tonight south of I-40 will be the most likely location...especially along the Tennessee...Alabama state line. One to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible. At this time the ground should be able to handle this much rain...however training storms with higher rainfall rates over a short period of time could become a problem. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. An unsettled weather pattern will continue through Friday. A boundary is expected to meander across middle Tennessee and where this boundary sets up there is the potential for periods of heavy rain. As of right now...on Wednesday locations north of I-40 have the potential to experience the heaviest rain where 2 ot 4 inches may be possible. The location could be adjusting as time gets closer. This could lead to rises on area creeks and waterways...and possibly flash flooding across all of middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games. 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Titans Fire General Manager Jon Robinson

Tennessee Titans’ General Manager Jon Robinson has been fired, according to tennesseetitans.com. Robinson has been with the Titans since 2016. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will lead player personnel for the remainder of the season, adds tennesseetitans.com. Cowden has been with the Titans for seven years. Tennesseetitans.com...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

11 Places to Get a Photo with Santa

If you are looking for Santa this season, we’ve put together a list of places to grab a photo with the jolly guy in the red suit. Below are 11 places your family can get a photo with Santa. 1. Grecian Pizzeria. 2003 Wall Street, Spring Hill. Dec. 17,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Dickson County Source

Holiday Entertainment Takes Flight at BNA®

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is kicking off its holiday celebration this week with live music, puppet performances, carolers, balloon artists and three scheduled appearances from Santa Claus through Dec. 23. On Dec. 14, BNA will host Metro Nashville Public Library/Wishing Chair...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
438
Followers
3K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy