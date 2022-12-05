OBITUARY: Betty Fay Porter
Betty Fay Porter, age 78 Of Charlotte, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Dickson, Tn.
Mrs. Porter was born on August 14, 1944, in Dickson County, Tennessee.
Betty loved Gospel Music, reading, spending time with her high school girlfriends and playing with her grandchildren.
Visitation: will be held from 3-8 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, and from 11:00 a.m. until time-of-service Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Spann Funeral Home. Funeral Service: will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from the chapel of Spann Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Cantrell officiating. Interment: will follow at the Union Cemetery. https://www.spannfuneralhome.com
Survivors:
Daughter:
Nikki Montjoy (Chris) of Clarksville, TN
Brother:
Ronnie Porter (Jenny) of Lavergne, TN
Sisters:
June Overton of Dickson, TN
Ann Lynch of Charlotte, TN
Donna Turner of Charlotte, TN
Grandchildren:
Hailey & Easton Montjoy of Clarksville, TN
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Lawrence & Dolly Dunaway Porter
Son: Charles Todd Watkins
Brother: Freddy Porter
For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/
Comments / 0