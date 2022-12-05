OBITUARY: Mary B. Lankford

Mary B. Lankford of Burns, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home, she was 76 years old.

Mary was born Oct 14, 1946 to the late Louise Seay Dotson in Memphis, Tennessee.

She was a loving, selfless woman that live for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She worked for many years as a beautician bringing beauty into this world. She also enjoyed gardening and most of all spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her granddaughter Kayla Cantrell; siblings Frances Igou, Donald Dotson, Dean Dotson, Michael Dotson and Wayne “Pee Wee” Dotson.

Survived by her loving husband of 57 years Jimmy Lankford; 4 adoring children Lyndell Brunett (Ronnie), Stephanie Wilcher (Chad), Sheri Sprenger (Rick), Terrie Harrell (Anthony); grandchildren Amanda Creary (Jason); Kierston Burns (James), Schyler Cantrell, Lacey Mclaughlin (Josh), Michael Brunett, Ashley Mathias, Amber Reynolds (Brandon), Abigail Wilcher, Courtney Machael (Jeff), Kayla “Lexi” Sprenger, James Zebadiah Blanks, Courtney Shaffer, Abby Harrell and Matthew Harrell; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters Pat Travis and Barbara Wills; brothers Billy Dotson and Jimmy Dotson (Linda); several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, December 5th. Visitation 3:00 pm-8:00 pm, Sunday and 11:00 am until time of service on Monday at Dickson Funeral Home, 209 East College Street, Dickson, TN, 37055, dicksonfuneralhome.com, 615-446-2313

