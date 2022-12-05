Aerospace & Defense behemoth Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) plays a major role in the West’s pledge to supply Ukraine with the arsenal it needs to successfully defend and reclaim its territory against the ongoing Russian invasion. These days, you are constantly hearing on the news that Western allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine through this endeavor for “as long as it takes.” This, of course, includes the constant resupply of ammunition and missiles utilized by HIMARS and other systems, which have proven vital for Ukrainians. The result is Lockheed Martin experiencing an order overflow, which should maintain its backlog at record levels.

4 DAYS AGO