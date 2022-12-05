Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
Lockheed Martin awarded $430 million weapons contract
The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Lockheed Martin a $430.9 million contract to provide M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) for the U.S. Army and foreign military partners.
NASDAQ
Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Giant Backlog Can Keep Growing. Here’s Why
Aerospace & Defense behemoth Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) plays a major role in the West’s pledge to supply Ukraine with the arsenal it needs to successfully defend and reclaim its territory against the ongoing Russian invasion. These days, you are constantly hearing on the news that Western allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine through this endeavor for “as long as it takes.” This, of course, includes the constant resupply of ammunition and missiles utilized by HIMARS and other systems, which have proven vital for Ukrainians. The result is Lockheed Martin experiencing an order overflow, which should maintain its backlog at record levels.
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
hstoday.us
U.S. Navy Seizes 1.1 Million Rounds of Ammunition, Other Illegal Weapons in Gulf of Oman
U.S. naval forces in the Middle East have intercepted a fishing trawler smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds, fuses and propellants for rockets in the Gulf of Oman along a maritime route from Iran to Yemen. Navy personnel operating from expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB...
BAE Systems' new drone-hunting missiles can take down unmanned aerial systems
BAE Systems has tested its latest drone hunting missiles machine by conducting ground-to-air test firings, according to a press release by the company published on Tuesday. The experiments were done to prove the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class-2 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) that weigh roughly 25-50 pounds and can travel at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
defensenews.com
Kongsberg precision-strike missiles to replace Harpoons on UK warships
LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy is to be equipped with a new long-range precision strike missile in an agreement announced Nov 22 with the Norwegian Government. Eleven frigates and destroyers are to be equipped with the Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace built Naval Strike Missile. The first three warships...
Countries That Buy the Most Weapons From the US Army
Defense contractors not only sell to the U.S. military, but to foreign militaries, too. Under a number of national and international laws, including the Arms Export Control Act, the U.S. State Department oversees roughly $55 billion in foreign military sales annually to allies and partner countries. In addition to the weapons, offshore buyers receive training […]
More Details On China’s Exotic Orbital Hypersonic Weapon Come To Light
Lockheed MartinAn official report on Chinese military power revealed additional details about its hypersonic weapon test that made headlines in July 2021.
Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet
Britain, Italy and Japan said Friday they will jointly develop a future fighter jet in a project that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said would guarantee national security and safeguard thousands of jobs. For Britain and Italy, the new jet codenamed Tempest would replace the Eurofighter Typhoon developed with other European allies including Germany and Spain.
defensenews.com
US Army faces physical space limits in adding electronic warfare tech
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s efforts to develop and deploy electronic warfare capabilities face two fundamental hurdles split between the digital and physical realms, according to Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo. The first challenge, he told reporters Dec. 7 on the sidelines of an Army industry conference, is “primarily...
theaviationgeekclub.com
In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.
US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
US Air Force unveils new B-21 Raider stealth bomber today. Here's what we know
The U.S. Air Force will unveil the new Northrop Grumman-built B-21 Raider stealth bomber today (Dec. 2), an aircraft that has been called "the most advanced military aircraft ever built."
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
U.S. To Turn Middle East Into Huge Testing Ground For Counter-Drone Tech
Firecontrolman 2nd Class Deven Wallswolf assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), operates an MK-58 console to search for unmanned aerial systems during exercise Black Dart, Sept. 19. Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin AngebrandBy pushing testing out of controlled environments and into the field, innovation and validation of new capabilities can happen faster.
U.S. Space Force activates Florida operations at MacDill Air Force Base
A new U.S. Space Force command called SPACECENT was activated Friday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. It's the second regional headquarters and will be part of U.S. Central Command.
Australia could purchase B-21 Raiders from the United States: High-tech stealth bomber is 'invisible' to enemy radar, uses AI to connect to friendly forces, has 'digital bomb bay' - and pilots will be 'optional'
Australia may be looking to buy one of America's new stealth bombers after the US unveiled the aircraft that can hold both nuclear and conventional weapons. The B-21 raider, expected to cost a whopping $1billion per plane, was unveiled in a ceremony in California on Friday with the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in attendance.
Defense One
Today's D Brief: US, UK boost weapons production; Marines have no 'woke' problems, Berger says; 6th-gen jet for UK, Italy, Japan; And a bit more.
United States lawmakers are preparing to spend another nearly $3 billion to accelerate munitions production for artillery, missiles, and rockets. That’s according to the $858 billion defense policy bill that passed the House of Representatives on Thursday evening in a 350-80 vote. That bill now heads to the Senate, which is expected to approve the text sometime next week.
