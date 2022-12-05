Kiera Lowman, who put together one of the greatest cross country seasons in VHSL history at Alleghany High School continued to put a stamp on her phenomenal freshman season when she placed fourth overall in the freshman-sophomore 5k race at the Champs South Regional held at Larry McAfee Course At McAlpine Park in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, November 26th. Lowman finished with a time of 19:10.27. While she finished fourth, Lowman had the fastest time for all of the freshman class in the race, which consisted of 94 freshman and sophomores from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Claire Spooner, a sophomore from Birmingham, AL won the race with a time of 18:46.26. Violet Wall of Pearisburg, VA finished second with a time of 19:03.71, while Claire von Boetticher or Morgantown, W.Va. paced third with a time of 19:08.99. The post Loman Places 4th At The Champs South Regional Freshman-Sophomore Race appeared first on The Virginian Review.

