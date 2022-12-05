ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KTLO

2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary

Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Johnson County sheriff arrested on gun, drug charges

State troopers on Saturday afternoon arrested the Johnson County sheriff on gun and drug charges, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was held in the Crawford County jail Saturday night after troopers found firearms and drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71, spokesman Bill Sadler said.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states

ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
New York Post

Arkansas sheriff arrested for alleged drugs, weapon possession: reports

He went from locking up bad guys to spending his night behind bars. An Arkansas sheriff was nabbed in a neighboring county on drug and weapons possession charges, according to local reports. Sheriff Jimmy Stephens, who represents Johnson County in the northwest corner of the state, was arrested Saturday in nearby Crawford County, state police said. Stephens was arrested after a traffic stop and was being held at the Crawford County Detention Center, 4029 News reported. He is due in court Monday. Stephens is now facing charges for simultaneously being in possession of guns and drugs, according to the report, which didn’t identify the type of drugs.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison

A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy