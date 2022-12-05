Read full article on original website
Washington County man facing 12-year prison sentence for drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Washington County man has reportedly been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Luis Gabriel Cardenas, 35, was pulled over for speeding by a Tontitown police officer on Oct. 22, 2021, according...
2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary
Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
Johnson County sheriff arrested on gun, drug charges
State troopers on Saturday afternoon arrested the Johnson County sheriff on gun and drug charges, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was held in the Crawford County jail Saturday night after troopers found firearms and drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71, spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Former Bonanza treasurer accused of stealing over $38K from city
A former Bonanza treasurer has been arrested and charged with stealing over $38,000 from the city.
Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states
ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
Arkansas sheriff arrested for alleged drugs, weapon possession: reports
He went from locking up bad guys to spending his night behind bars. An Arkansas sheriff was nabbed in a neighboring county on drug and weapons possession charges, according to local reports. Sheriff Jimmy Stephens, who represents Johnson County in the northwest corner of the state, was arrested Saturday in nearby Crawford County, state police said. Stephens was arrested after a traffic stop and was being held at the Crawford County Detention Center, 4029 News reported. He is due in court Monday. Stephens is now facing charges for simultaneously being in possession of guns and drugs, according to the report, which didn’t identify the type of drugs.
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
Car crashes into Fort Smith pharmacy
A car crashes into the side of a pharmacy in Fort Smith on Dec 6.
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
Washington Co. jail doctor who prescribed Ivermectin to inmates steps down
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Washington County Sheriff-Elect Jay Cantrell, County Jail Medical Provider Rob Karas is pulling out of his county contract effective Jan. 1, almost a year after being sued for prescribing ivermectin to inmates, allegedly without their consent. On Monday, the Sheriff-elect informed the...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman pleads guilty to charges in 2 counties, gets 5 years in prison
A woman who has been charged with a number of drug-related cases in both Baxter and Boone Counties appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Felicia Dawn Anderson pled guilty to her Boone County case and to the charges in three revocation petitions filed in Baxter County cases. She was given five years in prison to cover all the charges in both counties.
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Two-month undercover investigation ends with arrests by Johnson County Sheriff's Office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office made several arrests, concluding a two-month-long narcotics investigation that included the use of undercover officers. "We've been quite busy here lately," Captain Michael Huber said. According to a police report, on Nov. 18, at approximately 6 p.m., Deputy...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
