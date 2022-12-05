ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC



'Christmas in Dorchester' final toy collection event

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Centers, has announced a third and final toy collection event for their "Christmas In Dorchester" toy distribution in partnership with Dorchester County Sunday, Dec. 11. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Community Resource Center...
SUMMERVILLE, SC


Lincolnville holds first parade after 25 year hiatus

For the first time in 25 years, the town of Lincolnville held a Christmas Parade to bring in the holidays. But for the Community, it was also a time to come together. “I think the town has gone through a phase, and I think that those of us who are in our 5o’s and we remember when the town was so vibrant, and some of our parents have gone on, and stuff, and we decided, you know what we waited long enough, it’s time, it’s time for us to get in here to make it what we know It can be for our families that’s here," says Sylvia White one of the Parade coordinators.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC


Walterboro man overcomes 1-in-a-million odds to win $150k Powerball prize

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Walterboro is $150,000 richer after matching all but one number to the $1 billion Powerball jackpot winning numbers on Oct. 31. The man matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number (13 - 19 - 36 - 39 - 59 and PB: 13), meaning he initially won $50,000.
WALTERBORO, SC


Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC


3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

