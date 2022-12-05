ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Oregon independent redistricting proposal clears key hurdle in path to 2024 ballot

Voters may get the chance to decide whether an independent commission should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts after a proposed ballot measure cleared a significant hurdle. People Not Politicians, the group seeking to end legislative control of redistricting, announced Monday that a deadline for legal challenges to...
OREGON STATE
Noem pairs big cut with big spending in budget plan

PIERRE – Gov. Kristi Noem proposed South Dakota’s largest-ever state budget and biggest-ever tax cut Tuesday in her 2022 budget address, along with improved pay and benefits for state employees, money for new and improved prisons, free college tuition for National Guard soldiers, and numerous other proposals. Noem...
PIERRE, SD
Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline

An Ohio Senate committee approved a bill that would make significant changes to the state’s Department of Education and its state board of education. Senate Bill 178 was approved with only one “no” vote, from state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, after four hearings in the Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee.
Conservationists bristle at stonewalling from DNR bear, wolf advisory committees

The Wisconsin bear advisory committee voted down more than a dozen proposals from wildlife conservationists in its Nov. 30 meeting. (Screenshot | WisEye) Wildlife conservationists in Wisconsin are frustrated after their efforts at influencing state rules guiding the treatment of bears and wolves were unceremoniously shut down by the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) advisory committees on the animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’

Missouri voters signed off on recreational marijuana on Nov. 8, 2022, with 53% in support (Getty Images). Thursday will be a big day for Missouri. It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants.
MISSOURI STATE
Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget

Despite surprisingly high gaming tax revenue throughout the pandemic, sales tax revenue is still projected to be about twice what the state collects from its tax on casino gambling revenue. (Photo: Ronda Churchill/Nevada Current) Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
NEVADA STATE
Hoosier midterm election turnout drops 20%, with Marion near the bottom

Electorate engagement wasn’t as high as hoped, with just 41% of Indiana’s registered voters going to the polls for last month’s midterm elections — a nearly 20% drop in turnout from the 2018 midterms. Indiana Election Division data shows Hoosier voters performed the worst in Decatur,...
INDIANA STATE
Bill would set new standards for reentry housing

The bill would require the state to create new standards for transitional housing for people released from prison. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) An Assembly panel on Monday advanced a bill intended to help more ex-offenders find housing when they are released from prison. The measure (S771), which passed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Opinion: Heating and housing relief bill should prioritize those who need it most

Maine lawmakers are currently considering a $440 million proposal to provide emergency heating and housing relief this winter, according to a draft obtained by the Bangor Daily News. This plan contains several programs to address rising heating costs and an acute risk of homelessness, including many New Mainers currently in temporary accommodations. And while the package would go a long way to addressing real hardship in Maine this winter, it could be improved to provide an even bigger benefit to Mainers who need it most.
MAINE STATE
New coalition seeks tax rebate stories from Idaho families to help craft legislation

Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9 are asking Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped them. (Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun) Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9...
IDAHO STATE
Fewer than a third of low-income Kentuckians eligible for home energy assistance get it

Higher energy costs could mean more Kentuckians will need help paying heating bills this winter. (Photo by Getty Images) Hundreds of thousands of low-income Kentuckians are eligible for a federal program to help with their heating bills as energy prices are expected to be higher this winter. Yet those on the frontlines of signing up Kentuckians for the program say there are barriers to reaching all who need such assistance.
KENTUCKY STATE
Labor Department’s resistance to political pressure helped stem fraud, secretary says

The legislature's Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee met on Tuesday to discuss operations at the Maryland Department of Labor. Screenshot. When thousands of Marylanders were thrown out of work at the height on the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Labor found itself under siege, trying to process a flood of unemployment insurance claims that arose seemingly overnight.
MARYLAND STATE
Outgoing lawmaker calls for federal oversight of Maine’s criminal legal system in blistering complaint

An outgoing representative who served on the legislature’s Judiciary Committee is taking the state’s criminal justice system to task, issuing a blistering complaint to the federal government and urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to place Maine’s system under review and supervision. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent from Friendship...
MAINE STATE
Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important

Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for...
IOWA STATE

