Oregon independent redistricting proposal clears key hurdle in path to 2024 ballot
Voters may get the chance to decide whether an independent commission should redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts after a proposed ballot measure cleared a significant hurdle. People Not Politicians, the group seeking to end legislative control of redistricting, announced Monday that a deadline for legal challenges to...
Noem pairs big cut with big spending in budget plan
PIERRE – Gov. Kristi Noem proposed South Dakota’s largest-ever state budget and biggest-ever tax cut Tuesday in her 2022 budget address, along with improved pay and benefits for state employees, money for new and improved prisons, free college tuition for National Guard soldiers, and numerous other proposals. Noem...
Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline
An Ohio Senate committee approved a bill that would make significant changes to the state’s Department of Education and its state board of education. Senate Bill 178 was approved with only one “no” vote, from state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, after four hearings in the Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee.
Conservationists bristle at stonewalling from DNR bear, wolf advisory committees
The Wisconsin bear advisory committee voted down more than a dozen proposals from wildlife conservationists in its Nov. 30 meeting. (Screenshot | WisEye) Wildlife conservationists in Wisconsin are frustrated after their efforts at influencing state rules guiding the treatment of bears and wolves were unceremoniously shut down by the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) advisory committees on the animals.
Lawmakers question whether statewide school internet network will function in rural areas
The statewide education network aims to give schools in New Mexico the option to jump onto an internet server that reaches all across the state by 2027. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) State lawmakers expressed familiar skepticism during recent updates on New Mexico’s broadband internet investments. Public...
Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’
Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by...
Experts worry expungements under Missouri marijuana law could be procedural ‘nightmare’
Missouri voters signed off on recreational marijuana on Nov. 8, 2022, with 53% in support (Getty Images). Thursday will be a big day for Missouri. It’s the day the constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use goes into effect, allowing Missourians 21 or older to legally buy or possess up to three ounces of marijuana and grow up to six marijuana plants.
Recession or not, Nevada and Gov.-elect Lombardo are primed for a bigger budget
Despite surprisingly high gaming tax revenue throughout the pandemic, sales tax revenue is still projected to be about twice what the state collects from its tax on casino gambling revenue. (Photo: Ronda Churchill/Nevada Current) Nevada is expecting to collect $11.4 billion in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years.
Hoosier midterm election turnout drops 20%, with Marion near the bottom
Electorate engagement wasn’t as high as hoped, with just 41% of Indiana’s registered voters going to the polls for last month’s midterm elections — a nearly 20% drop in turnout from the 2018 midterms. Indiana Election Division data shows Hoosier voters performed the worst in Decatur,...
Bill would set new standards for reentry housing
The bill would require the state to create new standards for transitional housing for people released from prison. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) An Assembly panel on Monday advanced a bill intended to help more ex-offenders find housing when they are released from prison. The measure (S771), which passed...
Opinion: Heating and housing relief bill should prioritize those who need it most
Maine lawmakers are currently considering a $440 million proposal to provide emergency heating and housing relief this winter, according to a draft obtained by the Bangor Daily News. This plan contains several programs to address rising heating costs and an acute risk of homelessness, including many New Mainers currently in temporary accommodations. And while the package would go a long way to addressing real hardship in Maine this winter, it could be improved to provide an even bigger benefit to Mainers who need it most.
New coalition seeks tax rebate stories from Idaho families to help craft legislation
Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9 are asking Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped them. (Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun) Organizations working on a tax rebate proposal for the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 9...
Fewer than a third of low-income Kentuckians eligible for home energy assistance get it
Higher energy costs could mean more Kentuckians will need help paying heating bills this winter. (Photo by Getty Images) Hundreds of thousands of low-income Kentuckians are eligible for a federal program to help with their heating bills as energy prices are expected to be higher this winter. Yet those on the frontlines of signing up Kentuckians for the program say there are barriers to reaching all who need such assistance.
Labor Department’s resistance to political pressure helped stem fraud, secretary says
The legislature's Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee met on Tuesday to discuss operations at the Maryland Department of Labor. Screenshot. When thousands of Marylanders were thrown out of work at the height on the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Labor found itself under siege, trying to process a flood of unemployment insurance claims that arose seemingly overnight.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
Peaceful demonstrations against the police for the killing of George Floyd turned to looting and fires across Minneapolis on the night of May 27, 2020. Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police...
Investigation finds Tennessee domestic violence nonprofit retaliated against employee
This story was jointly reported by WPLN News and the Tennessee Lookout. A federal watchdog has found that the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence unlawfully retaliated against and then forced out an employee who blew the whistle about potential misuse of federal funding. The investigation by the...
Secretary of State Bellows hopes to continue modernizations, protecting Maine’s elections
Taking office amid an unprecedented attack on American democracy, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has focused on protecting those who run elections and making voting more accessible while also working to modernize other systems like the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and state archives. Now Bellows is asking the legislature...
In 2008, FL voters approved a ban on same-sex marriage; what does that mean today?
File photo of rainbow flags with crowd In background during LGBT Pride Parade. Credit: Getty Images. More than a decade ago, Florida voters approved a ban in the state’s Constitution on same-sex marriages, ratifying a declaration that marriage is only between a man and a woman. That may surprise...
Outgoing lawmaker calls for federal oversight of Maine’s criminal legal system in blistering complaint
An outgoing representative who served on the legislature’s Judiciary Committee is taking the state’s criminal justice system to task, issuing a blistering complaint to the federal government and urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to place Maine’s system under review and supervision. Jeffrey Evangelos, an independent from Friendship...
Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important
Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for...
