FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Basha holds off Saguaro to win Open Division state championship
Basha needed one last stop to secure the Open Division championship against Saguaro Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium. But the Sabercats were driving with less than a minute remaining and just a one-score deficit. It was similar to the way Saguaro beat Liberty in the semifinals, one last drive followed by a touchdown and successful two-point attempt to reach the final.
East Valley Tribune
ALA Gilbert North captures 4A title with win over Snowflake
Adam Damante knew a touchdown before the half to break the tie between American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North and Snowflake would swing the momentum in favor of the Eagles Friday night at Sun Devil Stadium. So, the ALA Gilbert senior did what he does best. He rolled right,...
East Valley Tribune
Highland beats Pinnacle for second straight 6A championship
Highland coaches made it their mission to refocus their players and get back to their brand of football Saturday when they faced a 26-14 deficit to Pinnacle in the 6A Conference championship game. The Hawks still had plenty of time, about 8 minutes total on the clock. They just had...
East Valley Tribune
Higley captures first title with win over Cactus in 5A championship game
At ASU Sun Devil Stadium, the AIA 5A State Championship game featured a battle between the No. 4 seeded Glendale Cactus Cobras and No. 3 seeded Gilbert Higley Knights in a showdown between the East and West Valleys. In the end though, the Knights struck down the Cobras, 41-21, to secure the school’s first championship.
East Valley Tribune
Higley schools get higher state grades than other EV districts
Higley Unified School District outperformed its two counterparts that also serve students in Gilbert, according to the latest letter grades handed out by the state. The updated grades for the 2021-22 school year were released in November following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic’s disruption to learning and therefore are not as complete or reliable as previous years when making comparisons, the Arizona State Board of Education cautioned.
East Valley Tribune
2 long-time volunteers are Mesa’s Citizens of 2022
Two long-time volunteers with involvement across a broad range of civic and charitable endeavors have been named the 2022 Mesa Citizens of the Year. Cheryl Leflen, whose leadership on the Dobson Ranch Homeowners Association Board made her a much-sought volunteer by city organizations and nonprofits alike, is the 2022 Mesa Woman of the Year.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa restoration firm gets top franchisee award
Dallas Nevill wanted to create a recession-proof business, and after surviving the pandemic, a recent national award may have proven he could do that. Nevill has owned Rainbow Restoration of Southwest Mesa for seven years and is one of 17 winners from a network of 5,000 franchises honored when Neighborly, a home services company, announced its top performing owners of the year for 2022.
East Valley Tribune
Mercado project dies a second time before Council
The controversial Mercado Courtyard apartment complex planned near the intersection of 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard is dead – again – while its controversial neighbor was abruptly pulled from the agenda. Scottsdale City Council voted 5-2 to reject the rezoning application and site plan for the 262 unit...
East Valley Tribune
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
East Valley Tribune
Chandler Council takes stand against housing project
The plan to build more than 500 affordable housing apartments in South Chandler may not be dead, but it suffered a serious blow this week during a City Council meeting last week. The Council on Dec. 5 voted unanimously to back a resolution opposing the Landings at Ocotillo project that...
