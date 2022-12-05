Higley Unified School District outperformed its two counterparts that also serve students in Gilbert, according to the latest letter grades handed out by the state. The updated grades for the 2021-22 school year were released in November following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic’s disruption to learning and therefore are not as complete or reliable as previous years when making comparisons, the Arizona State Board of Education cautioned.

