thecoastlandtimes.com
Spirit of Freedom and Candy Bomber crew set to return to Roanoke Island, donations still needed
The well-known Spirit of Freedom “Candy Bomber” aircraft and crew are set to return to Dare County Regional Airport this coming weekend. This year’s flight will be in memory of Col. Gail Halvorson, the namesake of the Candy Bomber aircraft and reenactment. The plane is set to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Paul W. Bibeault
Paul Walter Bibeault, 74, of Elizabeth City, died December 5, 2022 at home. He was born February 6, 1948 in Norwich, Conn. and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 514 Daniels Street, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27605.
What killed a 16,000-pound whale that washed ashore on the Outer Banks?
A 16,000-pound, 34-foot-long whale washed ashore on the Outer Banks between Avon and Buxton this week.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Mandee Walston named The Outer Banks Hospital’s Employee of the Month for November
Mandee Walston, service line coordinator at OBMG Family Medicine Manteo, was named The Outer Banks Hospital’s Employee of the Month for November 2022. Walston joined the hospital and medical group in September 2018 and since that time has become a guiding light for patients and team members. “She is...
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Basnight’s Lone Cedar to hold fundraiser for Bethany Church
Basnight’s Lone Cedar will hold a fundraiser in memory of Lessie Tillett and Marc and Sandy Basnight and donate 100% of the funds to Bethany Church of Wanchese. One hundred percent of the cost will be Bethany Church Building Fund and Marc Basnight Scholarship. The fundraiser will be held...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Beach Road Bottle Shop
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 17 for Beach Road Bottle Shop, located at 1006 S. Virginia Dare Trail #4 in Kill Devil Hills. Bob Peele, past chair of the Board of Directors and director of Wanchese...
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage celebrate 35 years on the Outer Banks
The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage are celebrating 35 years in business on the beach. A celebration of “change and thankfulness” will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the form of an open house. All are welcome to stop by throughout the day, donate a new toy to the Dare Cares toy drive, grab a bite to eat, stay for giveaways and shop the sale.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Love to Remember Tournament brings out more than 80 players, $31k in donations
The Outer Banks Dementia Friendly Coalition partnered with the Outer Banks Tennis Association to hold the second annual Love to Remember Tennis Tournament to benefit those caring for loved ones with dementia. More than 80 players participated in the tournament, which was held October 20-23. The kick-off social was held...
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men expresses thanks for support
To the Friends of the Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men:. Thank you for helping make Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men’s 44th year another successful adventure. Our volunteer organization has continued to impact the lives of many on Hatteras Island and beyond. Here are some highlights for 2022:. Emergency Financial...
obxtoday.com
Tomlinson and Associates announce the sale of Duck’s General Store
Tomlinson and Associates, LLC and Brent Tomlinson are pleased to announce the Sale of Duck’s General Store located at The Waterfront Shoppes, Suite 2, in Duck, N.C. 27949. Duck’s General Store is a very popular gift shop located directly beside the famed restaurant, The Blue Point. Duck’s General...
NBC12
outerbanksvoice.com
Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
islandfreepress.org
13newsnow.com
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
