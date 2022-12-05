ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Paul W. Bibeault

Paul Walter Bibeault, 74, of Elizabeth City, died December 5, 2022 at home. He was born February 6, 1948 in Norwich, Conn. and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 514 Daniels Street, Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27605.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Basnight’s Lone Cedar to hold fundraiser for Bethany Church

Basnight’s Lone Cedar will hold a fundraiser in memory of Lessie Tillett and Marc and Sandy Basnight and donate 100% of the funds to Bethany Church of Wanchese. One hundred percent of the cost will be Bethany Church Building Fund and Marc Basnight Scholarship. The fundraiser will be held...
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage celebrate 35 years on the Outer Banks

The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage are celebrating 35 years in business on the beach. A celebration of “change and thankfulness” will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the form of an open house. All are welcome to stop by throughout the day, donate a new toy to the Dare Cares toy drive, grab a bite to eat, stay for giveaways and shop the sale.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WAVY News 10

Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
EDENTON, NC
obxtoday.com

Tomlinson and Associates announce the sale of Duck’s General Store

Tomlinson and Associates, LLC and Brent Tomlinson are pleased to announce the Sale of Duck’s General Store located at The Waterfront Shoppes, Suite 2, in Duck, N.C. 27949. Duck’s General Store is a very popular gift shop located directly beside the famed restaurant, The Blue Point. Duck’s General...
DUCK, NC
WNCT

Elizabeth City man charged with murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Elizabeth City man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury Tuesday in connection to the death of a 3-week-old child in November. Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, was booked into Henrico County Jail West in […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
NBC12

Elizabeth City police arrest man in connection to infant death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man made his first court appearance Wednesday for the murder of a three-week-old boy. Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Lee Montez on Tuesday. Police say that Montez is responsible...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee

(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
MANTEO, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dead whale washes ashore in between Avon and Buxton

On Monday, December 5, Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff responded to an approximately 30-foot-long dead humpback whale in the surf about two miles south of ORV Ramp 38, in between the villages of Avon and Buxton. The Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA were both notified of the incident, and...
BUXTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy