Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids school board gives superintendent ‘highly effective’ evaluation rating

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education rated Superintendent Leadriane Roby “highly effective” in her second formal evaluation with the district. The board voted unanimously to give Roby, hired in 2020, the highest of four possible ratings – ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” – at its Monday, Dec. 5 board meeting.
UICA closing for good after 45 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA), which is housed at the historic Woodbridge N. Ferris Building in downtown Grand Rapids and hosts contemporary exhibits from regional, national and international artists, is closing after 45 years. The organization, which merged in 2013 with Ferris Sate...
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
Sign Language Santa brings fun and interaction for deaf, hard of hearing children

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - While Santa Claus is always listening to what children want for the holiday season, this weekend he focused on a very special group of kids. The Sign Language Santa event, hosted by Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, 160 68th St. SW. The event featured a deaf Santa, fluent in American Sign Language (ASL), who spoke with deaf or hard of hearing children to learn their Christmas wish lists.
Penguin at Michigan zoo ate a dime, had it surgically removed

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A penguin named Picchu had surgery recently to remove a dime that was likely thrown into the habitat by an unknown visitor, officials said. Magellanic penguin Picchu, a resident of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, was undergoing a routine exam when a round, metal object was seen on an x-ray, according to a news release. Using endoscopy equipment, the zoo’s veterinary team performed minimally invasive surgery to remove the object, which turned out to be a dime.
