Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Technology company brings energy, hope to underserved Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For nearly 20 years, the former Dexter Lock building on Madison Avenue SE sat vacant, creating an eyesore that officials hoped would one day be redeveloped and bring energy and activity to the neighborhood. Today, that goal has become a reality. After a roughly $14...
Ferris State taps longtime GRCC foundation director as next vice president for advancement
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ferris State University has tapped the director of the Grand Rapids Community College Foundation to lead Ferris State’s advancement and marketing efforts. Kathryn K. Mullins, who has raised millions of dollars for student scholarships and facility improvements at GRCC, will now support Ferris State...
Zeeland school board appoints new trustee to fill vacancy
ZEELAND, MI – A new person has been appointed to the Zeeland Public Schools Board of Education. The board selected Heidi Geerlings to fill a vacant seat during the board’s Tuesday, Dec. 6 special meeting, the school district announced. Geerlings was appointed to fill the vacancy of former...
Pine Rest expands its day program for adults who need psychiatric support in Grand Rapids
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is expanding its adult partial hospitalization program to provide for more individuals in need of psychiatric support. The partial hospitalization program, or day program, offers quick access to short-term intensive services tailored to the specific needs of each patient, while...
Grand Rapids school board gives superintendent ‘highly effective’ evaluation rating
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education rated Superintendent Leadriane Roby “highly effective” in her second formal evaluation with the district. The board voted unanimously to give Roby, hired in 2020, the highest of four possible ratings – ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” – at its Monday, Dec. 5 board meeting.
Catherine’s Health Center has new one-stop shop for families to get health care, wraparound services
KENT COUNTY, MI - Catherine’s Health Center is providing one location for the community to get quality health care and wraparound services, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The new expanded clinic, located at 260 60th St. SE Suite 200, shares space with Streams, a community development...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Artists invited to submit proposals for new installation at Gerald R. Ford International Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is requesting proposals for a permanent hanging art installation to be displayed in the newly expanded Concourse A. Officials said the suspended art will be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, intentionally visible from all angles to create a sense of circulation.
Michigan Medicine to own Lansing-based Sparrow Health System for $800M
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Medicine announced Thursday the $800 million purchase of the Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. The University of Michigan Board of Regents unanimously approved a move during the Dec. 8 meeting that will align both the Sparrow and UM Health health systems, according to university documents. The...
UICA closing for good after 45 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA), which is housed at the historic Woodbridge N. Ferris Building in downtown Grand Rapids and hosts contemporary exhibits from regional, national and international artists, is closing after 45 years. The organization, which merged in 2013 with Ferris Sate...
WWMTCw
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
Automation company plans $5.7M expansion, up to 50 new jobs in Walker
WALKER, MI — An automation company based in Walker is planning an expansion that includes a $5.7 million capital investment and up to 50 jobs. The expansion at Axis Automation, 3220 Northridge Dr. NW, was announced by Gov. Gretchen Whtimer’s office on Dec. 7. “This investment by Axis...
Grand Rapids school board recommends demolition of vacant former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Schools leaders have recommended the demolition of a former high school that has sat empty for more than two decades in an effort to reduce the district’s operating costs. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW formerly operated as Adelante High School...
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Nurse bargainers reach tentative deal with Ascension Borgess hospital after strike possibility
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The union representing nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo reached a tentative deal with hospital administrators on Friday, Dec. 9. The three-year agreement was reached after nurses earlier this week voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call a strike if necessary. The previous...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy timeless views, ‘New-American cuisine’ at Muskegon’s Lake Bluff Grille
MUSKEGON, MI - Lake Bluff Grille has become a favorite for people to grab a bite to eat and a few specialty drinks while enjoying breathtaking views on Muskegon Lake since opening in June. The restaurant, named after its location on the bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake, is owned by the...
‘Blitz Build’ aims to build the first 3 of multiple affordable homes in one week
HOLLAND, MI - Local builders in Holland are partnering with Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity and Jubilee Ministries to build three homes in just one week starting Monday, Dec. 12. Officials said the goal is to get all three frames for the homes completed by the end of the week. They...
Whitmer names assistant Genesee County prosecuting attorney as county’s newest circuit judge
LANSING, MI – An assistant prosecuting attorney with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has been named the replacement for Judge Joseph J. Farah, the Michigan governor’s office announced this week. Khary L. Hanible, who has prosecuted notable cases such as the Flint Family Dollar homicide case earlier...
Sign Language Santa brings fun and interaction for deaf, hard of hearing children
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - While Santa Claus is always listening to what children want for the holiday season, this weekend he focused on a very special group of kids. The Sign Language Santa event, hosted by Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, 160 68th St. SW. The event featured a deaf Santa, fluent in American Sign Language (ASL), who spoke with deaf or hard of hearing children to learn their Christmas wish lists.
Penguin at Michigan zoo ate a dime, had it surgically removed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A penguin named Picchu had surgery recently to remove a dime that was likely thrown into the habitat by an unknown visitor, officials said. Magellanic penguin Picchu, a resident of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, was undergoing a routine exam when a round, metal object was seen on an x-ray, according to a news release. Using endoscopy equipment, the zoo’s veterinary team performed minimally invasive surgery to remove the object, which turned out to be a dime.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0