GRAND RAPIDS, MI - While Santa Claus is always listening to what children want for the holiday season, this weekend he focused on a very special group of kids. The Sign Language Santa event, hosted by Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the SOMI Unified Sports and Inclusion Center, 160 68th St. SW. The event featured a deaf Santa, fluent in American Sign Language (ASL), who spoke with deaf or hard of hearing children to learn their Christmas wish lists.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO