Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
Source: Auburn adding Philip Montgomery, Ron Roberts to staff
Hugh Freeze is hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Griffin wins game at OT buzzer, Hawks hold off Bulls 123-122
A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls
Jalen Green scores 30 points, Rockets beat Bucks 97-92
Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday night to extend their home-winning streak to four games
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) away from Mississippi State, the university said. UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Leach was listed as a patient at the hospital, but had no information regarding the coach’s condition. The school said in a statement it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”
