Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

YMCA offers holiday break camps for kids

Four YMCA locations are offering kids and parents a holiday gift that will keep on giving. Four branches of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland are holding Holiday Camps, from Dec. 19-22 and Dec. 27-30 in Lakewood, Vermillion, West Park and Warrensville Heights. The programs run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

MetroHealth board members should all resign

Another observation relative to Dr. Akram Boutros’ firing as MetroHealth CEO: A recent Plain Dealer editorial asked, “Who was asleep at the switch?” regarding Boutros’ bonuses (”How did $1.9M in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar?” Dec 4). That is too mild of a characterization.
SOLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Biden railway deal: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Joe Biden, an Amtrack aficionado, engineered action to avert a catastrophic railway workers strike, yet was regrettably unable to avert paid sick days from being decoupled. Choo-Choo Joe’s new engineers hat will be a reworded MAGA cap reading “Make Paid Sick Days Great Again” for all...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

