Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Avon pool passes make great holiday gifts: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Looking for the perfect holiday gift this season? Give the gift that keeps on giving by purchasing an Avon Aquatic Facility pool pass for your family or someone special. Passes are now available, as well as renewal opportunities (residents only, this does not apply to income workers or friendship passes).
YMCA offers holiday break camps for kids
Four YMCA locations are offering kids and parents a holiday gift that will keep on giving. Four branches of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland are holding Holiday Camps, from Dec. 19-22 and Dec. 27-30 in Lakewood, Vermillion, West Park and Warrensville Heights. The programs run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hair salon pull-up challenge to raise money for Wounded Warrior Project
My father, Shelby Hersh, son of Albert Hersh, Holocaust survivor and Korean War veteran, will be attempting 55 consecutive pull-ups for his 55th birthday in hopes of raising $55,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project. This will be taking place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at my father’s hair salon, Jo Hair, in Beachwood.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Wife of ‘Grandpa Baum’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away days after her husband
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grandpa’s Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates, a well-known Ashland business that attracts customers from across the region, has experienced a second heartbreak this week. Vera Baum passed away on Saturday, two days after her husband, Paul “Dick” Baum, died. She and her husband were 93. Together, they...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
Berea council urged to continue renovating former rental homes
BEREA, Ohio – Berea received five rental homes for free in 2016 in exchange for a city-owned parking lot property a developer needed to complete a downtown project, and the city has been renovating and selling those off-campus homes one by one. Residents living near Baldwin Wallace University lobbied...
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back to 1990s
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The MetroHeath System controversy surrounding ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros isn’t the first time that the health system’s bonus structure and lack of board oversight has drawn scrutiny. Cuyahoga County’s public hospital’s penchant for granting bonuses and other executive compensation matters have come under...
MetroHealth board members should all resign
Another observation relative to Dr. Akram Boutros’ firing as MetroHealth CEO: A recent Plain Dealer editorial asked, “Who was asleep at the switch?” regarding Boutros’ bonuses (”How did $1.9M in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar?” Dec 4). That is too mild of a characterization.
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
City celebrates demolition of former hospital
The City of Warren is celebrating now that the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is finally coming down.
Thanks to City Council’s Maurer, Cleveland will explore care response for those in mental-health crisis
Your recent Stimulus Watch coverage does a great job calling attention to how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are being spent, but I’d like to add a note of hope and clarification about an additional program the city is considering (”Money pouring in, three projects showing growth,” Dec. 4).
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
Biden railway deal: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- President Joe Biden, an Amtrack aficionado, engineered action to avert a catastrophic railway workers strike, yet was regrettably unable to avert paid sick days from being decoupled. Choo-Choo Joe’s new engineers hat will be a reworded MAGA cap reading “Make Paid Sick Days Great Again” for all...
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Man exaggerates death of his living ex: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 1 to say that her ex, with whom she broke up in March, was now telling people on social media that she was dead. She said people were calling her home to offer their condolences to her family. An officer said her former beau would...
Joyce missed his chance to help reclaim GOP from Trump: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- David Joyce is my congressman, and he has been since 2013. In the 24 years before that, he was my county prosecutor. He’s a good man, and during his career, he has represented my political point of view ably and honorably, with seriousness and character. I’ve voted...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3