WDTV
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
WDTV
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship born December 7, 1952, passed away surrounded by family on December 8, 2022. Joseph started out as a milk man’s assistant when he was young and ended his working life by being awarded the title of Professor Emeritus at Fairmont State University where he taught classes in both graduate and undergraduate programs. Joe held multiple advanced degrees including a Doctorate of Information Systems from Robert Morris University. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Judy A. (Coleman) Blankenship of Fairmont, WV as well as his three daughters Stacy (Joey) Commodore of Fairmont, WV, Melissa (Ryan) Lowther of Fairmont, WV, and Dawn (Jason Gross) Blankenship of Raleigh, NC. He leaves behind four grandchildren: RyLee Lowther, Jackson Lowther, Reese Commodore, and J. Bryson Commodore. He is also survived by his three brothers Frank (Fonda) Blankenship, Harry (Vickie) Blankenship, and Mike (Linda) Blankenship as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Franklin E. Blankenship and Virginia (Beatty) Blankenship formerly of Chester, WV. Joseph loved his life and never turned down an opportunity to take on a challenge like volunteer firefighting or traveling around the world or working 3rd shift so that he could earn his first bachelor’s degree during the day. He lived happily with his wife and best friend Judy for 49 years. Joseph was fiercely proud of his children and in turn his grandchildren. His family was his priority, and he made sure no one ever went without anything they needed or wanted even if it cost him his own comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Dr. Joseph Blankenship to either the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Ste 320 PMB 226 Estero, FL 33928 or to the Fairmont State Foundation at 1300 Locust Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554.Joseph’s favorite holiday was Christmas, so as Clarence the Angel in It’s a Wonderful Life says, “‘Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’” He will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. James Saunders officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
Ralph Junior Cathell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ralph Junior Cathell, 76, of Clarksburg, joined his wife in heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Belington, WV, on, April 8, 1946, a son of the late Ralph and Ola England Cathell.Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Williams Cathell, in 2009.He is survived by his daughter, Misty Rapp and husband John of Bridgeport, WV; his sons, Ralph W. Cathell and wife Gloria of New Jersey, and Joe Williams of North View; five grandchildren, Audrey Hill and husband Jake, Krista Huff, Aliyah Cain and husband Dalton, R.J. Cathell, and Reese Albright; three great grandchildren, Peyton, Maci, and Phoenix. Ralph is also survived by one sister, Janet Mulligan of Florida; one brother, John Cathell and wife Charlene of Good Hope, WV; several nieces and nephews; as well as a special friend and neighbor, Danny.In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Cathell was preceded in death by his infant sister and daughter Melissa Cathell.Ralph was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1964, and was a veteran in the U.S. Army. He loved working on old cars, gardening, canning, but above all he loved his grandchildren. He loved nothing more than a cup of coffee and the warm sunshine on his face.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Settles presiding. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery in Belington.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nevaeh Ann Compton, took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent these 5 days, all too brief but incredibly meaningful time with Nevaeh. She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Zane and Michelle Frye Compton. Also surviving are her two brothers, Michael and Levi, her sister Paisley; maternal grandparents, Robin and Johnny Frye of Shinnston; her paternal grandparents, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks of St. Petersburg, FL; and her paternal great-grandfather, Gene Compton of Bridgeport. Her days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Nevaeh had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
WDTV
Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says. Deputies...
WDTV
Barbour County police looking for missing teen
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
WDTV
Neil Lynn Brake
Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1930 in McWhorter, WV the son of the late Guilford and Hazel Zarbaugh Brake. He was preceded...
WDTV
Buckhannon couple charged after child, 2, dies
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from Buckhannon have been charged after police said a two-year-old child died and a one-year-old was seriously injured last month. Deputies were involved in an investigation at a home on Valley Green Drive in Buckhannon regarding an incident involving a child, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
David Spicer Chatt
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David was born July 1, 1954, and graduated...
WDTV
Father and Son graduate together from GSU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University. Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see...
WDTV
Things to expect at Fairmont’s holiday Christmas parade
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last day for the holiday celebration kicks off tomorrow morning. Activities start at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Food vendors will be serving all your Italian favorites. There will be live music at the Fire House and at Gatherings Church. The parade and blessing of...
WDTV
Morgantown cruises to first win of season over Washington
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown defeated Washington by 75 points in their season opener Friday. View highlights above. Video correction - Sharron Young’s name is mispronounced in the first moments. Apologies, caught myself after the show, won’t happen again! - Tyler Kennett.
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in mall theft
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in multiple thefts at Meadowbrook Mall. Authorities said they are involved in a theft investigation because of stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty on several days this month. Anyone with information regarding...
WDTV
NCWV All-State Football Award Winners
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 season is officially finished for football this year. Here is a look at each name in our area that received an All-State football team mention this season. AAA. 1st Team:. 2nd Team:. Honorable Mentions:. Charlie Brazier, Bridgeport; Noah Braham, University; Drew Boczek, Morgantown; Savion...
WDTV
Richard Wayne Billanti
Richard Wayne Billanti (AKA RW or Beano), 81, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Richard was born in Notomine, WV, on May 29, 1941, a son of the late Samuel S. Billanti and Freda D. Crowl. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Earl S. Billanti; and one granddaughter, Jessica N. Franks.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Movements in Dance
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Movements in Dance in Fairmont for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Tasha Pokrzywa
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tasha Pokrzywa with Kennywood Amusement Park joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about Kennywood’s holiday lights, new sweet treats, and the ride lineup. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of an essential oil cleaner. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
