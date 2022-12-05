Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Case of Kendall County Board terms gets court hearing schedule
A lawsuit involving two and four year term lengths for Kendall County Board members now has a schedule in Kendall County Court. An initial hearing was held Friday morning. The case has been assigned to Judge Joseph Voiland who set a date of January 23 at 1:30 in the afternoon for the next hearing.
WSPY NEWS
Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays
Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
WSPY NEWS
Will County State's Attorney's Office makes decision in Chester Weger case
In the continuing case of Chester Weger, who was convicted and sentenced to prison for the 1960 murder of one of three women at Starved Rock State Park, the Will County State’s Attorney office has made a decision. According to Weger’s attorney, Andrew Hale, the assigned Will County special...
WSPY NEWS
Forty years in prison for shooter of Montgomery mother
Nearly two years ago a Montgomery mother was shot in an Orchard Road Wendy’s restaurant parking lot. Recently a 17-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time of the crime, Ismail Gonzales, the alleged shooter, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his involvement in the shooting and carjacking of Kimberly Weibring. He was tried as an adult.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police roll out body worn cameras
The Yorkville Police Department says it has now implemented body worn cameras for its officers. The department also has squad car cameras. A news release from the department says that body worn cameras are part of the evolving technology of police. Some advantages include transparency, quicker resolutions to citizen complaints, and assistance in criminal prosecutions.
WSPY NEWS
Elizabeth “Betty” Hargraves, 98
Elizabeth “Betty” Hargraves, 98, of Somonauk, IL passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home Surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 7, 1924 in Platner, Colorado the daughter of Andrew and Martha (Pettit) Burk. She married Norman Voigt on October 24, 1945 in Denver, Colorado then she married Orin Hargraves on July 29, 1961 in Colorado. Betty had a passion for fitness, a heart for volunteering, and a glamorous sense of style. Betty was a long-standing member of the Fox Valley YMCA where she attended classes through her 96th year. Betty volunteered at both Valley West Community Hospital and Fox Valley Older Adults for many years. She received many awards for her continued years of service. She drove bus for the Sandwich School District for 27 years, even though the 1977 snowstorm. Betty took great pride in her personal style. She was, always the most fashionable person in the room. This trendiness followed through to her house as well. She lived and displayed elegance and beauty at all times.
WSPY NEWS
Singing songs, making people merry and bright
Putting a song in the hearts of their audience, making them smile and remembering a lifetime of music…it’s the sparkle of the season. They call themselves the Oswego Senior Singers. Joyce Schomer of Boulder Hill shares what she sees as she sings and gazes at her audience. There...
