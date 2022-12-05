Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers
The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
49ers will not Place Jimmy Garoppolo on Injured Reserve
The San Francisco 49ers will not place Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve, Cam Inman of the Mercury News reports. Now before the rumor mill starts flying that Garoppolo could be back in a short period of time, and that’s why the 49ers haven’t placed him on IR, we can squash that. Teams are only allowed eight activations from IR during the season, and the 49ers have already used them. This lets you know how banged up the team has been. Garoppolo is still expected to be out of action for at least 7-8 weeks.
49ers Defender Had ‘Fangirl’ Moment With Tom Brady After Win
If you intercept Tom Brady, you’ve got to ask him to sign the football. At least that’s San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s opinion. The 49ers entered Sunday’s historic matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3.5-point favorites, but no one expected them to completely dismantle Brady’s squad in the manner they did. Despite being led by rookie third-stringer Brock Purdy, and losing star wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the process, San Francisco looked every bit as dominant as they had in previous games this season — coming away with a 35-7 victory.
Deebo Samuel Injury: Kyle Shanahan Offers Update On 49ers Star
The San Francisco 49ers were bit by the injury bug yet again Sunday as star receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel, who suffered an ankle injury with five minutes left in the first half, did not return to the contest. Samuel’s injury came with the 49ers already leading by three possessions in what proved to be a 35-7 rout.
49ers Star DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Bucs
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bosa, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks, was listed as questionable after missing practice all week due to a hamstring injury. While it’s surprising...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) Leaves Week 14 Game and Will Not Return
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett left Week 14’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion and will not return, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Pickett suffered the injury in the first quarter, failing to complete his lone pass attempt of the afternoon. The 24-year-old was placed...
Robert Saleh Makes Confident Declaration After Jets Loss To Bills
Football fans everywhere might be a bit surprised the New York Jets are in contention for a playoff berth in mid-December. Robert Saleh isn’t of the same mindset. And the Jets second-year head coach hinted just that Sunday with a rather surprising declaration after New York lost to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in a one-possession game.
Why Mac Jones Still Believes Patriots Can Fix Broken Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones continues to preach optimism as the Patriots’ offense circles the drain. New England’s second-year quarterback on Thursday said he still believes the Patriots can pull out of their offensive tailspin as the end of the season draws near. “I think we all...
Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Allegedly Roasts Fan Over Lost Bet
Jordan Poole had a chance to be a hero for the Warriors on Thursday night, but a costly turnover helped the Jazz pull off the upset, and one bettor was not happy about it. Golden State rested stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Utah, which helped Will Hardy’s squad make a game out of the contest. Poole and Klay Thompson led the way for the Warriors and the former had a chance to add to his team’s lead in the final 13 seconds of the game.
Baker Mayfield, Rams Complete Insane Comeback Over Raiders
On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield played for the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, he led the Los Angeles Rams on a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s hard to get more improbable than what Mayfield did on “Thursday Night Football.” After entering the game as a backup,...
Giants RB Saquon Barkley Limited in Practice Friday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Barkley was limited at team practice on Friday, the second day in a row under the limited designation. It felt more out of an abundance of caution on Thursday, but today’s restriction means this could be something more notable. If Barkley is out for this weekend, we will surely see this spread of a touchdown balloon following the news.
Tom Brady 'Considering All Options' for 2023
Widely expected to retire following the 2022 NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady may have other plans. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, all options are on the table for Brady ahead of the 2023 campaign. Should the 45-year-old ultimately return for a remarkable 24th season,...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did Not Practice on Thursday
Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Thursday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week. The team hopes he can put in some practice time on Friday. Whether or not Lawrence can, head coach Doug Pederson stated on Thursday that he expects the quarterback to start Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.
Dolphins-Chargers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. Tyreek Hill has the highest optimal projection on this DFS Showdown slate between the Miami Dolphins...
Giants Shoot Themselves In Foot With Two Incredibly Embarrassing Plays
It’s difficult to beat the Philadelphia Eagles when everything is going right, and even more difficult when a team is hindered by embarrassing self-inflicted wounds like the New York Giants were in their Week 14 game Sunday. The first of two such plays came from Giants safety Julian Love...
This Josh McDaniels Quote Won’t Be Inspiring For Raiders Fans
The Raiders were feeling themselves after three straight wins, but “Thursday Night Football” was Baker Mayfield’s show. Just days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the fifth-year quarterback came in and led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win after they were down by 13 points in the fourth quarter. It was a historic victory on both sides of the field.
Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t ‘See The Point’ Playing During Regular Season
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are still ongoing after the free agent wide receiver paid visits to Buffalo and Dallas. Things looked as if he might strike a deal with the Cowboys, but it never came to fruition. Many teams would benefit from having Beckham on their roster — especially with the playoffs right around the corner.
Latest Tom Brady Record Demonstrates Incredible Longevity
Much of the talk surrounding Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ trip out to California has revolved around his homecoming, but he’s also quietly broken a decades-long streak in the NFL — with the help of San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy. By football standards, Brady...
Just How Improbable Was Rams Comeback Vs. Raiders?
It was a wild Thursday night for Baker Mayfield and the Rams. Los Angeles was down 13 heading into the fourth quarter and came within six points with 1:41 left in its game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams just 48 hours prior and replaced starting quarterback John Wolford after LA’s first series, put together a spectacular 98-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
Rondale Moore didn't Practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals
Rondale Moore couldn’t practice Friday for the Arizona Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinal’s official website reports. Moore missed the Week 12 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers due to a groin injury. The Cardinals hoped that the bye in Week 13 would have given Moore the extra time to heal, but that may not be the case. The good news is that the Cardinals play Monday night versus the New England Patriots, giving Moore an extra day to get on the practice field. However, it would be hard to imagine Moore playing Monday if he cannot practice in any fashion Saturday.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0