The San Francisco 49ers will not place Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve, Cam Inman of the Mercury News reports. Now before the rumor mill starts flying that Garoppolo could be back in a short period of time, and that’s why the 49ers haven’t placed him on IR, we can squash that. Teams are only allowed eight activations from IR during the season, and the 49ers have already used them. This lets you know how banged up the team has been. Garoppolo is still expected to be out of action for at least 7-8 weeks.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO