Patrice Bergeron Believes Non-Icing Call In Bruins-Coyotes Up For Debate
Boston Bruins fans were perplexed Friday night when a non-icing call led to the game-winning goal for the Arizona Coyotes at Mullet Arena. And Patrice Bergeron thinks it could be up for debate. The puck hit off the post as it made its way down the ice. Jeremy Swayman decided...
Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Weighs In On Controversial Ending Vs. Coyotes
Shocking would be an understatement when describing the final sequence that transpired during the Boston Bruins’ 4-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday night. Just when it all seemed as though momentum had swung the Bruins way and would propel them to a shot at...
Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best
The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
Former Celtics Lottery Pick Puts Together Career Performance Vs. Heat
Somebody has to score on the lowly San Antonio Spurs, a team without any real stars as they currently occupy second-to-last place in the Western Conference. On Saturday night, former Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford shouldered some offensive responsibility, and it turned into a career performance for the 23-year-old. Langford...
How Bruins Feel About Playing In College Arena Vs. Coyotes
It will not be the usual setting for an NHL game Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are playing in a temporary home for the next three years at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat bandbox that lacks the stature of NHL arenas — TD Garden has a capacity of 17,850 for Bruins home games in comparison.
Warriors Show Blueprint To Slow Down Celtics’ Historic Offense
The Boston Celtics have generated offense at a historic rate this season with no signs of slowing down. That was until Saturday night when the Golden State Warriors threw the breaks on the Celtics to get the better of Boston in the NBA Finals rematch with a 123-107 win at Chase Center.
How Draymond Green Addressed Jordan Poole Fight Before Game Vs. Celtics
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has battled to resettle as a veteran leader following one viral preseason incident that involved a teammate. Before the start of the regular season, Green found himself in the center of media scrutiny after he delivered a vicious right-handed blow to the face of Jordan Poole during a team practice. After video footage of the graphic and one-sided physical alteration was leaked, many outsiders began to add their two cents on the controversial matter at hand.
Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Allegedly Roasts Fan Over Lost Bet
Jordan Poole had a chance to be a hero for the Warriors on Thursday night, but a costly turnover helped the Jazz pull off the upset, and one bettor was not happy about it. Golden State rested stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Utah, which helped Will Hardy’s squad make a game out of the contest. Poole and Klay Thompson led the way for the Warriors and the former had a chance to add to his team’s lead in the final 13 seconds of the game.
Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Last-Second Loss To Coyotes
The Bruins lost in heartbreaking fashion Friday night when a non-icing call led Lawson Crouse to bury the game-winner with 14 seconds left and give the Arizona Coyotes the 4-3 win over Boston. Many from the Bruins believed it was worthy of a call, but at the end of the...
How Robert Williams Reacted To Brad Stevens Flexing Arms Picture
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a perfect photobomb of Robert Williams on Wednesday night prior to Boston’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns. With the Celtics snapping a shot of the injured Williams arriving at the arena, Stevens was in the background flexing his arms at head-level.
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel Returned to Lineup Friday
Jack Eichel returned to the lineup Friday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Eichel had missed the past two games for the Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury. The Golden Knights were able to hand the Boston Bruins a loss Monday but weren’t so lucky against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The return of Eichel was successful as the Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. When healthy, Eichel is one of the best players in the game, and he has 13 goals and 16 assists in 26 games. Vegas needs him in the lineup, especially now with top defender Alex Pietrangelo out for an undetermined amount of time due to personal reasons.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Reflects On Grant Williams’ Unusual Ejection
Grant Williams saw his night come to an early end after being ejected in one of the most unusual ways during the Boston Celtics’ 123-107 loss against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday night. With 1:52 left in the game and the Celtics down 17, Williams...
Jaylen Brown Admits Celtics Played ‘Little Tense’ Vs. Warriors
It was noticeable from the start the Celtics were tight when they saw the Warriors for the first time since they snatched an NBA title away from Boston back in June. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum tried too much to take on multiple Warriors defenders early on while the role players on the Celtics, aside for Blake Griffin and Malcolm Brogdon, didn’t provide their usual spark. That led to the Celtics falling into a hole and it was an uphill battle for the rest of the game.
Celtics’ Grant Williams Opens Up About Ejection Vs. Warriors
Grant Williams was forced to hit the showers early Saturday night at Chase Center. Williams let his frustration get the best of him in the waning minutes of the Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors. After Boston coach Joe Mazzulla took a timeout and waved the white flag with a little less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Williams punched the basketball into the stands. The fourth-year pro was issued a technical foul and an ejection for his actions.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings
The Bruins hope to keep their focus straight ahead as they take on the lowly Coyotes on Friday. Boston is coming off a shutout victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Black and Gold have won four of their last five games, which is the opposite direction Arizona has gone.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Owns Poor Showing Vs. Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have a way of making Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum look average on the floor. Tatum had another rough go of it against the Warriors in Saturday’s 123-107 loss at Chase Center, shooting just 6-for-21 from the field and finishing with 18 points. At first,...
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen Returned to Practice Thursday
Frederik Andersen returned to practice for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official website reports. Andersen has been out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury since November 6. It was expected that Antti Raanta would handle the starting job in Andersen’s absence, but instead, Pyotr Kochetkov has been the goaltender that the Canes have relied on. This begs the question, what will they do when Andersen is ready to activated? Although Andersen’s play so far this season has been subpar (2.72 GAA, .891 save percentage), he will likely still start between the pipes. Some might think that Kochetkov will stay with the team as the backup. However, the Hurricanes may feel that it would be better for Kochetkov to play every game in the AHL rather than at most once a week in the NHL.
How Warriors Will Honor Celtics Icon Bill Russell Prior To NBA Finals Rematch
All NBA teams will retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey in honor of his legacy, but the Golden State Warriors will highlight the Boston Celtics legend’s local connections before the NBA Finals rematch Saturday. Russell died at the age of 88 on July 31. The Basketball Hall of...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reminds Himself Of NBA Finals Loss In This Way
Celtics star Jaylen Brown hasn’t let go yet of Boston’s NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors or his shortcomings on the elevated stage. Brown admitted it has fueled a sensational start this season from the seventh-year pro as well as spurred the Celtics to an NBA-best 21-5 record.
What ‘Stands Out’ To Joe Mazzulla Before Celtics-Warriors Game
Just about everything has gone right for Joe Mazzulla throughout his debut campaign as interim head coach of the Boston Celtics. After the Celtics closed out their 2021-22 season in frustrating fashion and endured a gut-wrenching defeat in six games against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Boston has raised the bar and expectations all across the board after just 26 games played thus far.
