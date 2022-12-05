Frederik Andersen returned to practice for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official website reports. Andersen has been out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury since November 6. It was expected that Antti Raanta would handle the starting job in Andersen’s absence, but instead, Pyotr Kochetkov has been the goaltender that the Canes have relied on. This begs the question, what will they do when Andersen is ready to activated? Although Andersen’s play so far this season has been subpar (2.72 GAA, .891 save percentage), he will likely still start between the pipes. Some might think that Kochetkov will stay with the team as the backup. However, the Hurricanes may feel that it would be better for Kochetkov to play every game in the AHL rather than at most once a week in the NHL.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO