ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Calls R. Kelly ‘Best To Ever Do It’ As He Takes In Leaked Album

Boosie Badazz has shared two videos calling R. Kelly the “best to ever do it,” while playing a newly leaked album from the disgraced singer. The Baton Rouge rapper shared two separate clips to Instagram on Friday (December 9) that saw him dancing along to songs from a new R. Kelly project titled I Admit It, which was briefly released on the same day.
HipHopDX.com

Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef

Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Announces Birth Of His Sixth Child, Love Sean Combs

Diddy has expressed how “blessed” he is following the surprise arrival of his sixth biological child, a baby girl named Love Sean Combs. The Bad Boy mogul, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on November 4, shared the news via Twitter on Saturday (December 10). A source tells TMZ that Love Sean Combs was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach, California.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Drops 80-Song Album That Runs For Almost Four Hours

Gucci Mane is closing out the year with a bang, dropping off a brand new album that has a runtime of almost four hours. Titled So Icy Boyz: The Finale, the mammoth new project is a 1017 compilation produced by Zaytoven that features an astounding 80 tracks. The LP features...
TEXAS STATE
HipHopDX.com

Safaree Shares Old Photo With Nicki Minaj: ‘I Wouldn’t Change Anything About My Past’

Safaree, Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has made it clear that he’s not ashamed about his failed past relationship with the multi-platinum selling rapper. On Thursday (December 8), the Brooklyn native (real name is Safaree Samuels) seemingly acknowledged Nicki’s 40th birthday celebration by reposting a photo to his Instagram story from over a decade ago when the pair were romantically involved.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Checks Rich The Kid Over Pic With Lil Durk

NBA YoungBoy and Rich The Kid recently had a conversation about the Lil Durk photo circulating on the internet. On Friday (December 9), YB welcomed the “New Freezer” rapper as a guest for the premiere of his new Never Broke Again radio show via Amazon’s Amp platform.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg & Master P Claim 'Scared' Cereal Industry Is Trying To 'Ban' Snoop Loopz

Snoop Dogg and Master P are being forced to rebrand their Snoop Loopz cereal after claiming the breakfast foods industry is trying to stifle their success. In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday (December 8), the Death Row owner and No Limit boss revealed they’re looking for a new name for their cereal brand after attempts from unnamed competitors to ban their product from shelves.
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown Drops Off Two New Christmas Visuals

Chris Brown has shifted into the holiday spirit, delivering visuals for two new Christmas songs that appear on a repackaged collection of music. “No Time Like Christmas” hears Breezy serenading the object of his affection with a sultry, slow jam featuring a mix of suggestive and romantic lyrics like, “How you want it mama? I got several options made for two/Dinner’s on the table, I’m so thankful I was made for you.”
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors

6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter

Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
HipHopDX.com

Chinx’s ‘CR6’ Is A Well-Meaning Reminder Of The Late MC's Potential

In the Chinx episode of Hip Hop Homicides, French Montana is interviewed by host Van Lathan, and explains how his once protégé stood out to him. “He knew how to switch his flows up, he knew how to adapt,” French says. “He was ten times better than me ‘cause he’s seen all my mistakes. He was the better version. If Chinx was alive, Chinx would be Top 5.”
MONTANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer

Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

SZA Shares Stunning Black & White Visual For New Single ‘Nobody Gets Me’

SZA has released a second video from her sophomore album, adding “Nobody Gets Me” to a growing collection of stunning visuals in support of SOS. The clip sees the St. Louis native dressed down in oversized pants and a New York Jets letterman’s jacket, standing on a rooftop with the New York City skyline as her backdrop.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Lands Amazon Radio Show Ahead Of New Album

NBA YoungBoy has partnered with Amazon to launch his own radio show ahead of what’s shaping up to be another prolific year for the Baton Rouge rap star. While details remain scarce, YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again label announced his radio show on their official Instagram page on Thursday (December 8), revealing the program will debut on Amazon’s Amp app on Friday (December 9).
HipHopDX.com

Statik Selektah Dedicates ‘Trillstatik 2’ Track To Late Friend Hovain Hylton

Statik Selektah and Bun B have released their new collaborative effort, Trillstatik 2, and one of its track’s is dedicated to late music manager Hovain Hylton. On Tuesday (December 6), the Boston producer and UGK legend announced that the sequel to their 2019 project Trillstatik would be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans were able to tune into and watch in real-time via Twitch.
HipHopDX.com

Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees

Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Diddy & King Combs Talk Keeping The Bad Boy Legacy Alive

Diddy has revealed that it was all his son King Combs‘ idea to pick up the mantle and bring the Bad Boy brand to life for a new generation of fans. In a recent conversation with Billboard News, the two revealed that the elder artist had minimal involvement in his youngest son’s career until very recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy