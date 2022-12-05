Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls R. Kelly ‘Best To Ever Do It’ As He Takes In Leaked Album
Boosie Badazz has shared two videos calling R. Kelly the “best to ever do it,” while playing a newly leaked album from the disgraced singer. The Baton Rouge rapper shared two separate clips to Instagram on Friday (December 9) that saw him dancing along to songs from a new R. Kelly project titled I Admit It, which was briefly released on the same day.
HipHopDX.com
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Announces Birth Of His Sixth Child, Love Sean Combs
Diddy has expressed how “blessed” he is following the surprise arrival of his sixth biological child, a baby girl named Love Sean Combs. The Bad Boy mogul, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on November 4, shared the news via Twitter on Saturday (December 10). A source tells TMZ that Love Sean Combs was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach, California.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Song Album That Runs For Almost Four Hours
Gucci Mane is closing out the year with a bang, dropping off a brand new album that has a runtime of almost four hours. Titled So Icy Boyz: The Finale, the mammoth new project is a 1017 compilation produced by Zaytoven that features an astounding 80 tracks. The LP features...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky Announces Album Title, Debuts New Song Dedicated To Late Rappers
Los Angeles, CA - A$AP Rocky has revealed the title of his new album while sharing another preview of the long-awaited project — this one dedicated to Hip Hop’s fallen stars. The Harlem rapper was the latest guest on 2 Chainz’s Amazon Music Live concert series on Thursday...
HipHopDX.com
Safaree Shares Old Photo With Nicki Minaj: ‘I Wouldn’t Change Anything About My Past’
Safaree, Nicki Minaj‘s ex-boyfriend, has made it clear that he’s not ashamed about his failed past relationship with the multi-platinum selling rapper. On Thursday (December 8), the Brooklyn native (real name is Safaree Samuels) seemingly acknowledged Nicki’s 40th birthday celebration by reposting a photo to his Instagram story from over a decade ago when the pair were romantically involved.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Checks Rich The Kid Over Pic With Lil Durk
NBA YoungBoy and Rich The Kid recently had a conversation about the Lil Durk photo circulating on the internet. On Friday (December 9), YB welcomed the “New Freezer” rapper as a guest for the premiere of his new Never Broke Again radio show via Amazon’s Amp platform.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg & Master P Claim 'Scared' Cereal Industry Is Trying To 'Ban' Snoop Loopz
Snoop Dogg and Master P are being forced to rebrand their Snoop Loopz cereal after claiming the breakfast foods industry is trying to stifle their success. In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday (December 8), the Death Row owner and No Limit boss revealed they’re looking for a new name for their cereal brand after attempts from unnamed competitors to ban their product from shelves.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Drops Off Two New Christmas Visuals
Chris Brown has shifted into the holiday spirit, delivering visuals for two new Christmas songs that appear on a repackaged collection of music. “No Time Like Christmas” hears Breezy serenading the object of his affection with a sultry, slow jam featuring a mix of suggestive and romantic lyrics like, “How you want it mama? I got several options made for two/Dinner’s on the table, I’m so thankful I was made for you.”
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Shows Off His Boxing Skills But Denies Celebrity Fight Rumors
6ix9ine has made a ton of enemies over the years with his antics as rap’s villain but don’t expect him to settle any scores in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time in the gym staying in shape through boxing. TMZ caught the “GUMMO” rapper working on his hands training with Iranian boxer Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at Black Box Gym in Dubai earlier this week.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
HipHopDX.com
Chinx’s ‘CR6’ Is A Well-Meaning Reminder Of The Late MC's Potential
In the Chinx episode of Hip Hop Homicides, French Montana is interviewed by host Van Lathan, and explains how his once protégé stood out to him. “He knew how to switch his flows up, he knew how to adapt,” French says. “He was ten times better than me ‘cause he’s seen all my mistakes. He was the better version. If Chinx was alive, Chinx would be Top 5.”
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer
Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
HipHopDX.com
SZA Shares Stunning Black & White Visual For New Single ‘Nobody Gets Me’
SZA has released a second video from her sophomore album, adding “Nobody Gets Me” to a growing collection of stunning visuals in support of SOS. The clip sees the St. Louis native dressed down in oversized pants and a New York Jets letterman’s jacket, standing on a rooftop with the New York City skyline as her backdrop.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Lands Amazon Radio Show Ahead Of New Album
NBA YoungBoy has partnered with Amazon to launch his own radio show ahead of what’s shaping up to be another prolific year for the Baton Rouge rap star. While details remain scarce, YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again label announced his radio show on their official Instagram page on Thursday (December 8), revealing the program will debut on Amazon’s Amp app on Friday (December 9).
HipHopDX.com
Statik Selektah Dedicates ‘Trillstatik 2’ Track To Late Friend Hovain Hylton
Statik Selektah and Bun B have released their new collaborative effort, Trillstatik 2, and one of its track’s is dedicated to late music manager Hovain Hylton. On Tuesday (December 6), the Boston producer and UGK legend announced that the sequel to their 2019 project Trillstatik would be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans were able to tune into and watch in real-time via Twitch.
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Says Michael Jackson Used To ‘Beat [His] Daddy’s Ass’ In Talent Shows
Freddie Gibbs has revealed an interesting connection to Michael Jackson, who apparently was his father’s talent show nemesis when they were kids. Gibbs, who hails from Michael Jackson’s hometown of Gary, Indiana, recounted the rivalry during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.
HipHopDX.com
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
HipHopDX.com
Offset Says He’s In ‘A Dark Place’ Following Takeoff’s Death
Offset is still having a difficult time dealing with the aftermath of the tragic death of Takeoff. The former Migos rapper took to Twitter to express his grief as he tries to make sense of life without his cousin. “In a dark place,” his post read. In a previous...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy & King Combs Talk Keeping The Bad Boy Legacy Alive
Diddy has revealed that it was all his son King Combs‘ idea to pick up the mantle and bring the Bad Boy brand to life for a new generation of fans. In a recent conversation with Billboard News, the two revealed that the elder artist had minimal involvement in his youngest son’s career until very recently.
Comments / 0