NCUIH joins NIHB, over 120 tribal nations, other organizations in urgent push for stable funding for Indian Health Service

News Release

National Council of Urban Indian Health

(Image: National Council of Urban Indian Health)

On November 30, 2022, the National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) joined the National Indian Health Board (NIHB) and over 120 groups, including Urban Indian Organizations (UIOs), tribal nations, and friends of Indian health in sending letters to the President and Congressional leadership while negotiations on Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 spending are currently underway. The letters request support for the House-passed funding of $8.121 billion for the Indian Health Service (IHS) for FY 2023 and advance appropriations for IHS for FY 2024. The urgency is being felt among advocates as the government is currently funded under a Continuing Resolution through December 16. During the last government shutdown, UIOs reported at least 5 patient deaths and significant disruptions in patient services . Securing stable funding for Indian Health Service in the final FY 2023 omnibus has been a major priority for Indian Country to ensure the continuation and delivery of health services to all Native people regardless of where they live. There is bipartisan support for ensuring advance appropriations and ending budget delays for the Indian Health Service.

Last week, allies joined in support of a Day of Action on November 30, 2022, on the last day of Native American Heritage Month and the first day of the White House Tribal Nations Summit.

A bipartisan tradition: Supporting stability for the Indian Health Service unites a divided Congress

Currently, 107 current Members of Congress have expressed support for advance appropriations for the Indian Health Service since the first bill was introduced by the late Representative Don Young (R-AK-At Large; H.R. 3229 ) and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK; S. 1570 ) in 2013. Closing today, House Native American Caucus Co-Chairs Sharice Davids (D-KS-03) and Tom Cole (R-OK-04) are leading the third bipartisan letter of the year to the House Appropriations Committee calling for advanced appropriations for Indian Health Service to be included in the final FY23 Appropriations bill. Members of Congress also joined the Day of Action conversation by expressing their direct support for protecting IHS funding. For example:

Longstanding sponsor of the Indian Health Service advance appropriations, Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN-04) called on her colleagues to vote in support of advance appropriations and stated that “ Vital health care services should NOT be interrupted if there’s a government shutdown .”

.” Former Chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and current Committee Member, Senator John Tester (D-MT) stated , “ Our Native communities deserve a stable health care system — yet the Indian Health Service is the only major federal provider without stable funding. I stand with advocates across Indian Country today in pushing for advance appropriations for the IHS. ”

” Champion of the Honoring Promises to Native Nations proposal , Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said , “IHS is the only major federal provider of health care that faces budget uncertainty. It's time for Congress to guarantee predictable funding and end this inequity .”

.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-01), member of the House Natural Resources Committee, stated that “ When budget negotiations falter, Indigenous lives are at stake … I stand with Indigenous communities in support of advance appropriations for the Indian Health Service. ”.

”. Staunch advocate for IHS on the Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA-36) stated that “ Lack of funding shouldn't be an impediment for our tribes to receive the lifesaving services they need and deserve. ”

Full List of Letter Supporters

The full list of supporting tribal nations and organizations is as follows:

Tribal nations

Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma

Caddo Nation

Chickasaw Nation

Citizen Potawatomi Nation

Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians of California

Confederated Tribes of the Colville

Reservation Cowlitz tribe

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa

Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe

Jamul Indian Village of California

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community

La Posta Band of Mission Indians

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

Nez Perce Tribe

Oneida Nation

Pechanga Band of Indians

Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma

Poarch Creek Indians

Pueblo of Tesuque

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe

Rappahannock Tribe

Resighini Rancheria

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

San Carlos Apache Tribe

Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

Skokomish Tribe

Sokaogon Chippewa Community

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe)

Tohono O'odham Nation

Tsalagiyi Nvdagi Tribe

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe

Walker River Paiute Tribe

Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah)

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo

Organizations

ACA Consumer Advocacy

AI/AN Health Partners

Alaska Native Health Board

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

Albuquerque Area Indian Health Board, Inc.

American Academy of Dermatology Association

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Indian Health & Services

American Indian Health Commission for Washington State

American Indian Health Service of Chicago

Association on American Indian Affairs

Bakersfield American Indian Health Project, Inc.

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation

California Consortium for Urban Indian Health

California Rural Indian Health Board

Canoncito Band of Navajos Health Center

Caring Ambassadors Program

Choctaw Health Center

Colorado Consumer Health Initiative

Copper River Native Association

Council of Athabascan Tribal Governments

Every Texan

Fallon Tribal Health Center

Families USA

Family Voices

First Focus on Children

Fresno American Indian Health Project

Great Lakes Area Tribal Health Board

Health Care Voices

Hepatitis C Mentor & Support Group, Inc.

Hunter Health

Indian Health Care Resource Center of Tulsa

Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley

Indigenous Pact

Inter Tribal Association of Arizona

International Association for Indigenous Aging

International Association of Forensic Nurses

Justice in Aging

Kansas City Indian Center

Kids Forward

Maniilaq Association

Metro New York Health Care for All

Michigan League for Public Policy

National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

National Council of Urban Indian Health

National Indian Health Board

National Indigenous Women's Resource Center

National League for Nursing

National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition

National Partnership for Women & Families

Native American Connections

Native American LifeLines, Inc.

Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest, Inc.

Native Americans for Community Action, Inc.

NATIVE Project - Urban Indian Health Program - Spokane, WA

Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence

Nisqually Tribal Health & Wellness Center

Northwest Harvest

Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic

Oklahoma Policy Institute

Partners In Health

R2H Action [Right to Health]

Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council

San Francisco AIDS Foundation

Sault Tribe Health Division

Seattle Indian Health Board

Self-Governance Communication & Education Tribal Consortium

SF Hep B Free - Bay Area

South Dakota Urban Indian Health

Southcentral Foundation

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium

Southern Plains Tribal Health Board

Texas Native Health

Treatment Action Group

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation

United American Indian Involvement, Inc.

United South and Eastern Tribes Sovereignty Protection Fund

University of California San Francisco School of Medicine HEAL Initiative

Urban Inter-Tribal Center of Texas - Urban Indian Health Program - Dallas, TX

USAging

Wiconi Wakan Health and Healing Center

Work for Consolidated Tribal Health Project

Next Steps

National Council of Urban Indian Health continues to advocate for the inclusion of advance appropriations for the Indian Health Service in the final FY 2023 appropriations package. NCUIH will also provide updates on the status of advance appropriations in Congress during final negotiations.