ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]

It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock

Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own

How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Is It Okay to Give A Used Gift For Christmas Charity?

A Lubbockite recently took to Reddit to ask a question that I've been mulling over this afternoon- is it okay to give a used item as a charity "gift"?. They say you should listen to your gut about most of these things, and I did have an immediate gut reaction-no. Not just "no" but "of course not", until I read a little further:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

People in Lubbock With Loud Cars…Do Y’all Think You’re Cool?

Does it make you feel good going 50 miles an hour in your sports car down a residential road? Does it scratch some itch for you?. I'm sure this didn't need specifying, but loud cars irritate me. Actually, loud noises in general irritate me. However, there are times where loud noises are necessary and even welcome, like a concert. I expect it to be loud there. I do not expect it to be loud while I'm sitting in my living room.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bahama Buck’s is showing their appreciation with free shaved ice

LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by one of four locations for Free Sno Day. This is Bahama Buck’s way to show their appreciation to the Lubbock community. Receive a free 12 oz. shaved ice from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. You can find out more about Bahama Buck’s at bahamabucks.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen

One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding

Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Enjoy Lubbock Christmas Caroling and Donate Food for a Good Cause

Nothing says holidays like giving back to others, or that stuff that falls from the sky called snow, but the next best thing aside from food are the songs. Songs, specifically holiday carols, seem to spark that holiday spirit in many of us because it is usually the first sign of the holidays. There is also the running gag of Mariah Carey defrosting just in time for December to sing her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy