What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]
It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock
Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own
How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
21 Awesome Houses to See Christmas Lights in Lubbock 2022
It is that time of year again. Time to spend a night or two driving around Lubbock to see Christmas lights. Some of us just like to drive around to explore and others would like a plan. Here are 21 houses in Lubbock I love to check out this time of year.
Lubbock, Is It Okay to Give A Used Gift For Christmas Charity?
A Lubbockite recently took to Reddit to ask a question that I've been mulling over this afternoon- is it okay to give a used item as a charity "gift"?. They say you should listen to your gut about most of these things, and I did have an immediate gut reaction-no. Not just "no" but "of course not", until I read a little further:
KCBD
Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
People in Lubbock With Loud Cars…Do Y’all Think You’re Cool?
Does it make you feel good going 50 miles an hour in your sports car down a residential road? Does it scratch some itch for you?. I'm sure this didn't need specifying, but loud cars irritate me. Actually, loud noises in general irritate me. However, there are times where loud noises are necessary and even welcome, like a concert. I expect it to be loud there. I do not expect it to be loud while I'm sitting in my living room.
It’s Last Call As A Lubbock Brewery Sadly Decides To Close Their Doors For Good
Ever since they opened up at 515 Broadway, as a self-proclaimed "beer nerd" I had wanted to find time to get over to Auld Brewing's Lubbock location and sample their wares. This past summer, I was able to check it out with my younger brother on my birthday and immediately dug it.
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
everythinglubbock.com
Bahama Buck’s is showing their appreciation with free shaved ice
LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by one of four locations for Free Sno Day. This is Bahama Buck’s way to show their appreciation to the Lubbock community. Receive a free 12 oz. shaved ice from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. You can find out more about Bahama Buck’s at bahamabucks.com.
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen
One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
everythinglubbock.com
LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
Did You Miss This Sweet Instagram Drum Picture From The Lubbock Korn Show?
I was doing an image search for "The RockShow Lubbock" because I needed our logo at home. I was really surprised at what I found. There is not a time when I will not go to a KoRn show. There is not a limit to how many KoRn shows I will go to. There is not a price I wouldn't pay to see KoRn again. I am now and forever a big KoRn fan.
The House of Bone And Glass: An East Texas Anomaly Is For Sale
A large home for sale in piney East Texas. Charmingly, it appears to be built by hand. What have you bought, when you buy the House of Bone and Glass?. You take a tour of this labyrinthian home. The realtor, smiling with too many teeth, waits and waves from outside.
Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding
Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
Lubbock To Participate in Red Kettle Challange: Raise $1.5 Million in 4 Hours
Now, this definitely sounds like a challenge. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Grinch will help the local Salvation Army take part in a national campaign to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours on December 9. Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, is...
Images and details of recovery shared: stabbing victim was set on fire in Lubbock
A family friend of Leslie Rodriguez shared details of her recovery after she official records said she was stabbed, doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by aspiring actor Ynez Spencer, 27, of Lubbock.
Enjoy Lubbock Christmas Caroling and Donate Food for a Good Cause
Nothing says holidays like giving back to others, or that stuff that falls from the sky called snow, but the next best thing aside from food are the songs. Songs, specifically holiday carols, seem to spark that holiday spirit in many of us because it is usually the first sign of the holidays. There is also the running gag of Mariah Carey defrosting just in time for December to sing her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
