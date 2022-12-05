Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
These Are the Best Cruise Ships in 2022, According to Cruise Experts
Just because cruise travel is back doesn't mean we're traveling on any old cruise ship. We want the crème de la crème, naturally. And according to the Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, that's the Norwegian Prima. The 3,099-person capacity vessel, which boasts a 24-hour butler service and three-level...
studyfinds.org
Best Cruise Lines For 2023: Top 5 Vacations At Sea Most Recommended By Experts
Whether its a quick weekend gateway or a trip around the world, cruises are a great way to spend a vacation. The best cruises have something for everyone and are always looking to meet the needs of their diverse travelers. You’ve read the blogs, heard from experienced cruisers, and maybe even picked up the latest travel magazine, but everyone’s idea of the “perfect cruise” may leave you wondering what the best cruise lines really are.
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Sees Single Largest Booking Day Ever
More people than ever just decided to book a cruise with Royal Caribbean on the same day. Royal Caribbean International just released a statement revealing a record-breaking Black Friday. According to a press release, the recent Black Friday sales event was the company’s single largest booking day ever. In...
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
Carnival Cruise Line Changes an Unpopular Beverage Policy
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has billed its ships the "Fun Ships," and that's accurate: Some of that fun involves families taking advantage of the water slides, pools, shows, and other family-friendly activities onboard. In some cases, that "fun" is of the adult variety. Carnival has a...
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Both Make Unpopular Dining Change
People don't like change especially when the change in no way benefits them. If a cruise line switched coffee brands, for example, that would anger some people and delight others. If it decided that coffee -- even the basic black kind -- now comes with a surcharge, well, then everybody would be angry.
Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
What kind of food is included on a cruise? Here's how to take advantage on your next sailing
Going on a cruise? Here are tips on how travelers can make the most of the food included in their fare.
I've Taken 19 Solo Royal Caribbean Cruises: 4 Things You Need to Know
While Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Free Report commercials show a mix of families and couples having fun, visiting exotic ports, and enjoying each other's company, some people actually cruise by themselves. Perhaps showing me eating dinner by myself, having a drink at a lively bar alone, or footage of me walking around in a port by myself doesn't present the right image for a commercial, but solo cruising is a popular thing.
WESH
Woman gives birth aboard Royal Caribbean cruise ship
MIAMI — A woman gave birth on a cruise ship Tuesday, according to Royal Caribbean representatives. Officials say an expectant mother cruising onboard Royal Caribbean International's Jewel of the Seas visited the medical facility after experiencing discomfort. The medical team determined she was in active labor. The premature baby...
More Info Leaks on Royal Caribbean's Huge Dining Room Changes
Experienced cruisers generally dislike change. Every ship seems to have a contingent lamenting how things aren't what they used to be. And that attitude prevails as well on a variety of Facebook message boards devoted to cruising. A few times each week you'll see an exchange where someone asks about...
Looking for a cruise deal? Now is the time - even for the holidays or next summer
In pre-pandemic times, experienced cruisers marked their calendars for wave season, the early months of the new year when lines unveiled their most tempting offers. But this year, the cruise lines aren’t waiting to launch deals.
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Shatters Record with Cyber Monday Bookings
The demand for travel in the cruise industry is palpable. As evidenced by Carnival Cruise Line’s latest booking numbers on Cyber Monday this year, people are ready to cruise. Compared to Cyber Monday in 2019, bookings were 50% higher this year for the cruise line. 2019 is a good...
cruisefever.net
New Cruise Line Debuting in 2023 Releases Ship’s First Itineraries
Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise line from MSC Group that is debuting next year, has released the itineraries for their first cruise ship, EXPLORA I. EXPLORA I will be the first of six cruise ships from Explora Journeys and will set sail for the first time on July 17, 2023. The 15 night inaugural cruise will depart from Southampton and visit 12 ports and four countries.
US News and World Report
U.S. News Announces the 2023 Best Cruise Lines
Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today released its annual rankings of the Best Cruise Lines. The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the cruise that’s right for them....
cruisefever.net
Biggest Cruise Ship Ever Completes Construction Milestone
The biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, touched water for the first time when the vessel was floated out at the shipyard. Icon of the Seas is larger than any other cruise ship ever built and is scheduled to enter service in early 2024. The cruise ship completed a construction milestone this week when it touched water for the first time.
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Thrillist
Disney Cruise Line Just Announced Its New Itineraries for Early 2024
Disney Cruise Line is setting up to make a splash in 2024 with a loaded itinerary of destinations. The company will be sailing to the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Bahamas, it announced this week. The Disney Dream will kick things off in early 2024 with an assortment of cruises setting...
Norwegian Cruise Line reveals new routes for 2024 and 2025: 'Ultimate cruise vacation'
Norwegian Cruise Line announces its new sail itineraries for winter 2024, summer 2025 and winter 2025. Six ships will travel to the Greek Isles, the Caribbean, Alaska and more.
Comments / 0