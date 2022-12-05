ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says major advertisers are returning to Twitter after initial exodus

By Chris Morris
 6 days ago

The advertiser exodus at [hotlink]Twitter[/hotlink] could be going into reverse.

Elon Musk, speaking Saturday during a Twitter Spaces broadcast, said that [hotlink]Apple[/hotlink] had “ fully resumed ” advertising with the company. Apple was Twitter’s largest advertiser previously.

The announcement followed a brief Tweet Friday evening thanking advertisers for returning to the brand. That followed a report from tech outlet Platformer than [hotlink]Amazon[/hotlink] was resuming ads on the social media site, and plans to spend $100 million per year.

Amazon, however, never stopped advertising on the platform, a source familiar with the matter told Fortune , making it unclear exactly who Musk was thanking.

Neither company has publicly discussed its advertising plans as regards to Twitter. And there’s no reported status change from [hotlink]Interpublic Group[/hotlink] (IPG), one of the world’s largest advertising companies, which recommended its clients pause spending on Twitter last month, due to moderation concerns. The company’s clients include [hotlink]Walmart[/hotlink], [hotlink]American Express[/hotlink], [hotlink]Coca-Cola[/hotlink], [hotlink]Fitbit[/hotlink], GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, [hotlink]Levi Strauss[/hotlink] & Co, [hotlink]Mattel[/hotlink] and [hotlink]Spotify[/hotlink]. It manages roughly $40 billion in marketing campaigns worldwide.

Advertiser reticence has been one of Musk’s biggest concerns since his takeover of the company. In November, he went on a rant about activist groups pressuring companies about Twitter’s moderation policies and extreme cost-cutting methods.

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists,” he wrote . “Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America.”

The anti-free speech claim is a go-to for Musk when he feels advertising revenue is being threatened. During his recent dust-up with Apple, where he briefly accused the company of trying to block Twitter from its app store and halting most advertising, he posited “Do they hate free speech in America?”

Twitter’s advertiser problems have come at a crucial time. The holiday period, as well as the World Cup, are peak advertising spend periods. And Twitter, seemingly, is missing out on much of that largess.

Amazon declined to comment on the record to Fortune . Apple did not immediately return Fortune's request for comment.

LocalGuy
6d ago

Twitter didn’t burn to the ground as liberals had hoped. Corporations really don’t have a moral compass. They virtue signal, or not, depending on the mood of the public. Didn’t take them long to understand that liberal talking heads didn’t know what thy were talking about.

Churchman
6d ago

THINK!?? Americans are FINELY wakingUP to the FACT, most media, has beencompromised by the FBI and the Bidenadministration!! People SEE the massivelay offs in the media&tek business!!And NOW Elon Musk was right!!

J M
6d ago

any company that has a problem with free speech the right to all Americans under the constitution should be boycotted and any social media sites that censors that right should not be allowed to operate period. I don't matter weather the speech is agreed by others.

