Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
White scores 16, Johnson 14 as USC beats CSU Fullerton 64-50
LOS ANGELES -- - Tre White scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Kobe Johnson added 14 points, five assists and three steals and Southern California beat Cal State Fullerton 64-50 Wednesday night. Drew Petersen added nine points and eight rebounds for USC (7-3). The Titans missed six consecutive shots and...
247Sports
USC football offers Georgia State outside linebacker transfer Jamil Muhammad
Head coach Lincoln Riley and USC football made another defensive portal offer on Wednesday to Georgia State outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad. Muhammad is the second portal offer of Wednesday along with Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart. Muhammad has also picked up offers from James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Cotton Bowl preview: Key players, X factors for USC, Tulane
Playing in a New Year's Six bowl is no small consolation prize for a USCteam that was 4-8 last season. And yet the tenor of their matchup against Tulanein the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic feels different on each side. For the Trojans, who were one game away from sliding into...
Solomon Davis backs off Arizona commitment, sets Pac-12 official trip this weekend
Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak athlete Solomon Davis has backed off his commitment to Arizona and has a couple of official visits lined up heading in to the Early Signing Day. Davis committed to Arizona back in June but decided to open up his recruitment. “It was nothing against Arizona, I...
USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal
The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
247Sports
USC football offers Alabama transfer cornerback Khyree Jackson
Head coach Lincoln Riley and USC football made an early official offer in the winter Transfer Portal window to Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson. Jackson has picked up portal offers from Oregon, Rutgers, Kentucky, Maryland and Penn State. Jackson noted those offers, including USC, came when he initially entered the portal on Nov. 23, but withdrew due to him not being a graduate transfer. He re-entered on Monday.
SBLive's Top 10 CIF LA City Section boys basketball rankings: King/Drew moves up to No. 4
The Golden Eagles beat Maranatha 60-57 last week
Vote now: Does St. John Bosco or Mater Dei win our High School Football Playoff mock semifinal?
Which team advances to the final against the winner of the vote between Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central?
kclu.org
Soccer team from Ventura County wins state title
There’s a lot of excitement on a Ventura County college campus. The Oxnard College Men’s Soccer Team has just won the state championship. The Condors defeated Mount San Antonio College 2-1 in the title match in Sacramento. The Oxnard team had a huge year, with an undefeated ten...
KTLA.com
Quartz Hill H.S. football star badly injured in car crash
A star football player at Quartz Hill High School, Ashtin Dupleasis was badly injured in a crash just hours after a game when he fell asleep on a rural highway with a dangerous reputation. The 18-year-old varsity running back had just left a game in November when the accident occurred,...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in first CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 in the first CIF polls of the season released on Monday. La Habra, coming off a big week at the Mariko Memorial Classic in Irvine, is ranked first in the 3A poll. Yorba Linda is second, Newport Harbor third and Laguna Hills sixth in 3A.
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
moneytalksnews.com
10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up
As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 unite for Mount Westmore
The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40. The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic. “We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do […]
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
L.A. rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud in music video sentenced to prison
A Los Angeles-based rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud in his music video has been sentenced to over six years in prison on Wednesday. The rapper, Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, who’s also known as “Nuke Bizzle,” was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $704,760 in restitution, according to the […]
BET
Interview: Regina King & Wells Fargo Donates $1M To Kollab Youth, Talks Netflix Biopic ‘Shirley’
Actress Regina King is giving back to her hometown of Los Angeles in a major way. King has partnered with Wells Fargo & Company to donate an additional $1 million to Kollab Youth with the hopes to inspire more youth of color when it comes to positive financial health. Kollab...
Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland
The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
Eater
LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month
Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
Comments / 0