ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMX 94.5

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Airbnb host calls out guest for covering up door cameras with towels

An Airbnb host has shared footage of a guest covering a doorbell camera — and it has divided TikTok.The video shows someone reaching around the doorframe to place a tea towel over the doorbell as on-screen text reads: “That time an Airbnb guest thought it was a good idea to put a towel over the Ring camera.”The host referred to them as “bonehead guests” in the caption, and used the hashtag “idiot squad”.The clip certainly seems to have piqued his audience’s curiosity as it has received 3.6 million views since it was uploaded in October 2021. ...
Jason's World

Woman wants to move away from home without first telling her parents

Man Moving Suitcases Out Of A HomePhoto byConvertKit/UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why people move away from home. When you're a certain age, you need to have a plan because you won't be taken care of forever. It's not always easy to move away and be on your own, but it is something most of us have to go through.
Parade

LEGOs Are a Hot Toy for Holiday Gifts—So Are These Incredible Amazon Deals

So much has been made about labeling toys Montessori, Waldorf STEM and STEAM toys. It can take the fun out of toy shopping. Ditto for the battery-operated kind that has you cringing milliseconds after you press the button and hear the jingle that's sure to get stuck in your head if the toy winds up under your tree.
Upworthy

Woman refuses to move in with boyfriend until he learns some basic chores, asks if she's wrong

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 29, 2021. It has since been updated. The decision to move in with someone is always a risky business as no matter how well you think you know them, you never really know what they're like at home until you actually start living with them. Would they keep things so neat that you could potentially eat off the floor or are they one of those people who might turn the premises into a biohazard? Will you be left handling all the chores yourself and will it be an absolute joy to even do the dishes with them? Of course, the stakes get much higher when it's a romantic partner you're planning to move in with as the answers to these questions could make or break the relationship.
Distractify

Kay and Tay Dudley — the Couple Behind Target Shopping TikTok — Explain What It’s Like to Go Viral (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly every romantic relationship has a particular activity solely designated for each other. While some opt for a scheduled date night or a shared TV show, other couples have become closer after launching joint TikTok accounts. Since the video app’s success, many couples who are dating, engaged, or married post about different experiences that might arise during their everyday lives.
TEXAS STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

The Moneyist: ‘This guy grifted me hard’: My date chose an exclusive L.A. restaurant. After dinner, he accepted my credit card — and we split a $600 bill. Shouldn’t he have paid?

Long story short: I met a man for dinner last week. I usually try FaceTime or even a daytime coffee at Starbucks. or Verve Coffee Roasters in West Hollywood — for safety reasons — when there are a lot of people around, but this time I took one look at his joyful pictures and his jet-set lifestyle (if I’m being honest) and I thought, ‘What the hell? What could go wrong?’ Famous last words. This guy grifted me hard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy