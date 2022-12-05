Read full article on original website
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closers in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First MoDOT will be doing more work on Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next cold front still on the way for Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking our next cold front on the way for Tuesday. Ahead of it, we'll be cloudy and cool for tonight and Monday. While we'll warm up briefly on Tuesday, plan on much colder air behind Tuesday's storm system.
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that a woman...
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week. Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m. “We’ll sing carols and hand out treats and...
PICTURES: Rain doesn’t spoil 2022 Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The rain did not spoil the Christmas spirit for the annual Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade. Check out the sights from this year’s parade.
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
Whataburger announces opening date for Republic, Mo. location
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first Whataburger location in the Springfield area in decades opens on Monday, December 12. The Republic location will begin service at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only. Whataburger plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery in the coming weeks.
Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is set to break ground on the McCracken Road project. It’s been in the works for a long time and will elevate a busy intersection and renovate the 95-year-old Old Mill Pond bridge. Many cities in southwest Missouri are growing, and Ozark is no...
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
Man is in custody after an attempted car break-in near Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in custody and another man is on the run after Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies say the pair tried to break into a car Friday morning. The owner of the car called about the attempted break-in on Farm Road 164 south of Battlefield Road near Scenic Avenue just after 4:30. The owner told deputies the men left in a red pickup truck.
PARADE MAP: See the route and parking for Saturday’s downtown Springfield Christmas parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas spirit will fill downtown Springfield on Saturday as the annual Christmas parade returns. The parade’s theme is ‘Hope for the Holidays.’ It will feature floats, high school bands, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade begins at 2...
Runners in the Ozarks take part 4th annual Santa run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nothing will get you more into the Christmas spirit than seeing a herd of runners dressed as Santa Claus running down the street. Runners participated in the 4th annual Santa Run and were given a five-piece Santa suit to run in. After the 5k, runners were...
SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
James River Church delivering gifts to Springfield elementary school children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Over the next several days, Christmas will come early for hundreds of Springfield elementary schoolers. Workers and volunteers with James River Church will deliver gifts for every student at four SPS schools. The outreach events include a holiday show and are part of the church’s Season of Giving campaign.
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
New Arc of the Ozarks clinic to help area children with autism
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield. Arc of the Ozarks made the announcement Friday night as part of a partnership with Mercy Hospital and Missouri State University. Lawmakers approved a $5 million grant for the clinic. It will provide...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate “smash and grab” thefts in eastern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating two “smash and grab” thefts from vehicle on the east side of the county. The crimes happened in different neighborhoods, but investigators believe they could be connected. The first theft happened on November 29 in the 5700 of Park Place. The neighborhood is north of Division Street and east of the Wild Horse subdivision. The home security video shows a Blue Dodge Ram truck pull up to the victim’s driveway shortly after 3 a.m.
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Brigid Tilly of Republic came home from the hospital Friday, nearly two months after being involved in a deadly crash. The crash happened near Republic High School in mid-October, killing two of the four teens in the vehicle. The survivors are a 16-year-old boy, who suffered...
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
