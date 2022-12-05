ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky higher education officials say the state is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates. They say the six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points. That makes the Bluegrass State one of only...
One Year Later: Gov. Beshear recalls deadly tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky

The evening of December 10, 2021 is one that not only Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear — but the entire state — will never forget. “It was hard. Really hard,” recalls Beshear. “Chaos and trauma would just seep into your pores as you stood somewhere that you knew you’d been before, but as you turned around, you didn’t recognize anything. It was almost disorienting.”
Actress Chrissy Metz visits Lexington to kick off wine sales

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hollywood actress and co-star in the award-winning series “This Is Us” Chrissy Metz was in Lexington Saturday signing bottles of wine for her kick off of “Joyful Heart.”. Metz’s Joyful Heart Wine Company, which she founded last year, collaborated with award winning winemaker Nicole...
Burial on Saturday for Kentucky soldier killed in Korean War

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The burial for a Kentucky soldier killed in the Korean War whose remains were only just identified in August is set for Saturday. Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all flags to lower to half-staff Friday. Eighteen-year-old Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright died in combat in...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
