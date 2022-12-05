Read full article on original website
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 12, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
Debra Anderson, 73, made S.D. legislative history
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The flags outside South Dakota’s Capitol will fly at half-staff on Saturday in remembrance of a former lawmaker from Minnehaha County who made history in her home state and went on to serve in the nation’s White House as an aide to a U.S. president.
New relationships making progress on child care crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than one year after $100 million in federal funding was awarded for child care in South Dakota, one advocate believes progress continues to be made on the issue. The biggest change for Kayla Klein, former child care provider turned advocate, has been the...
New ticket system coming for SD video lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Technology that would allow players to insert tickets in addition to cash into video lottery terminals is coming together, according to the South Dakota Lottery’s executive director. The latest timeline points toward June 1, 2023, for when the new ticket-in / ticket-out system should...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
SD might start to limit nonresident archers
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulations could get more complicated for some archery hunters seeking deer and antelope next fall. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday proposed changing several of its regulations and cap the number of nonresident licenses that could be used on public lands.
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis, a Democrat backed by an environmental political action committee, easily won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission — an obscure regulatory body that has received national attention from media, celebrities, climate change activists and major public utility companies.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it’s the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system’s...
Money hasn’t yet stopped spread of zebra mussels
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The most effective answer to South Dakota’s problem of zebra mussels spreading into more lakes is simply having every boater clean, drain and dry their watercraft every time they leave the water, a state Wildlife Division official said Friday. Jake Davis told the South...
South Dakota’s first class of certified Community Health Workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first class of certified community health workers graduates this week at Southeast Tech. It’s a program that’s been years in the making to help fill an important gap in health care and social services across the state. “You go...
Giving back with South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation
The honest truth about living in South Dakota is that the occasional harshness of our weather is greatly offset by the beauty of our surroundings. Step outside any door, wherever you are in the state, and you are instantly welcomed into an outdoor playground that lies ripe for lifetime memories in the making. Our next guests understand the appeal of all that surrounds us here and they are working to make sure that it’s all protected and preserved for not only this generation, but also future generations. We were joined by the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation Executive Director, Kristina Coby, and board member, Kathy Anderson, to tell us more about how the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation is working toward that mission and how you can help them achieve those goals.
Big storm coming for the work week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
Two flu deaths, 1,783 new cases in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 1,700 new flu cases have been confirmed by the South Dakota Department of Health the past week. The DOH says influenza activity is now considered “widespread” in South Dakota with 1,783 new confirmed flu cases in the week ending Dec. 3. There were 80 new flu-related hospitalizations and 179 hospitalizations through the 2022-23 flu season.
Dakota 38 + 2 to host final ride beginning Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year will be the final 38 + 2 Memorial Ride. The 330 mile horseback ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato, Minnesota honors the 40 Dakota warriors who were hung after the Dakota War. The memorial ride will start on December 10th...
Snow blankets eastern KELOLAND; Train, pickup crash investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 9. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. It’s been a long night for snow plows across eastern and southern KELOLAND as they clear the roads from last night’s winter storm.
PHOTOS: Overnight snow fall covers eastern KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a winter wonderland for parts of KELOLAND this morning. Thursday, snow began to fall throughout the eastern part of South Dakota with some parts of the state receiving as much as 10 inches. Here are some photos viewers have already started to...
Quiet Weekend Ahead: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, December 9
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Southeastern KELOLAND saw up to 10 inches of snow last night. We also had thunder snow which drops a lot of snow. We have light winds which helps keep the snow on the ground. We do have fog in some locations in eastern KELOLAND this afternoon.
Quiet Weekend; Stormy Next Week
Now that the snow is done for southeast KELOLAND, it’s time to concentrate on the next one for next week…. But in the meantime, the rest of today and the weekend will be quiet with dry skies and temperatures in the 30s. Now, on to next week…. A strong...
