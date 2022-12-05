Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur ElementaryNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
KKTV
Sweet ride: The Broadmoor unveils its annual holiday gingerbread display!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s never been a sweeter time to visit The Broadmoor!. The hotel has unveiled its annual gingerbread display in all its 54,000-calorie glory!. This delicious tradition dates back to the 60s, though the life-size creations are a more recent addition. And each year since...
KKTV
Club Q victim remembered with concert, performance by father
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the Club Q shooting, local businesses and artists continue to find ways to give back to the victims and their families. Friday night, dozens gathered at Whistle Pig Brewing Co., north of downtown Colorado Springs, to celebrate the life of Daniel Aston. Aston was one of the five people killed during the Club Q shooting. Both of his parents are heavily involved in the local blues community.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
KKTV
Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early Sunday morning. Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
KKTV
Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable. Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.
KKTV
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Saturday night. Police say they first received the call around 10:19 p.m. on the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Parkway. One of the vehicles involved overturned and caught on fire. The occupants of that vehicle were able to get out. Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.
KKTV
Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor was ordered by a judge to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery. According to Malnar Injury Law, the El Paso County District Court entered a judgement of $974,543 with Dr. Tiffany Willard and a woman named Carrie Kennedy. Malnar Law says this amount was determined by a jury and will pay for past and future medical bills of Kennedy. According to court papers sent to 11 News by the same law firm, part of the charges are compensatory.
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
KKTV
5-time convicted felon and escapee arrested again in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal history is facing new charges in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting detectives were able to locate fugitive Samuel Jaramillo on Thursday. According to police, the 5-time convicted felon was wanted for failure to comply on two different cases. One of the cases had to do with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. When authorities made contact with Jaramillo, police say he admitted to having a handgun in the vehicle he was in. Authorities found a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.
KKTV
District Attorney calls on lawmakers in the wake of Club Q Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference Thursday, Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. “I’m calling on the legislature to amend the sealing statute, to allow an immediate unsealing if a...
KKTV
District Attorney's office says victims would not testify against alleged Club Q shooter in 2021 case, questions arise over subpoena process
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases.
